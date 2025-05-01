Thrive International Acquires Capelle Miami, Expanding Portfolio Into Premium Men's Lifestyle Market

Thrive International, LLC. today announced its acquisition of Capelle Miami, a luxury men's swimwear brand headquartered in Miami, Florida.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thrive International, LLC . ( ), a global leader in consumer lifestyle brands and parent company to beloved heritage names such as MOBY Wrap, LILLEbaby, and Petunia Pickle Bottom, today announced its acquisition of Capelle Miami ( ), a luxury men's swimwear brand headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a robust domestic and international presence.The acquisition marks Thrive's strategic expansion into the premium men's leisurewear space, diversifying its portfolio beyond the juvenile category and into a new lifestyle vertical. With Capelle's strong brand identity, commitment to fit and quality, and loyal global customer base, Thrive will apply its proven success in scaling omnichannel consumer brands to accelerate Capelle's growth.“This is an exciting new chapter for Capelle,” said Antonio Rojas, Founder and CEO of Capelle Miami.“Thrive's strength in product development, marketing, and retail expansion makes them the ideal partner to help us grow. With their support, we're ready to grow Capelle's presence in the U.S. and globally while staying true to our DNA of design, fit, and luxury craftsmanship.”Founded and headquartered in Miami, Capelle is known for its elevated, fashion-forward approach to men's luxury swimwear, and has established a reputation for quality, fit, premium fabrics and coastal sophistication. Thrive will continue to maintain and expand Capelle's international retail footprint while growing its DTC and omnichannel presence across North America and beyond.“Capelle's luxury product line, thoughtful design, and passionate and loyal global customer following make it an ideal addition to our brand family,” said Ian Schaffer, CEO/President of Thrive International.“We see immense opportunities to bring Capelle products from Miami to the rest of the U.S. and global markets. We're thrilled to welcome Antonio and other key members of the Capelle team into the Thrive family.”The acquisition reflects Thrive International's ongoing strategy to expand its consumer-facing brand portfolio, especially within lifestyle categories that emphasize direct-to-consumer strength and premium brand positioning. The men's leisurewear category continues to see increased demand as consumers prioritize comfort, quality, and style in everyday wear.Thrive International was represented by Brian Kensicki of Fredrikson & Byron P.A., while Capelle was advised on the transaction by Jonathan Katz.About Thrive International, Inc.Thrive International, Inc. is a dynamic, global company with a growing portfolio of top-name brands headlining a significant presence in the juvenile and lifestyle sector. Thrive features a well-established network of manufacturing and distribution partners, with international operations.About Capelle MiamiCapelle Miami is a luxury men's swimwear brand headquartered in Miami, Florida. Established in 2017, Capelle has established itself as a premium men's lifestyle brand, known for its elevated product line, commitment to fit and quality, and loyal global customer base.

