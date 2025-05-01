TEKNOFEST TRNC Opens Its Doors To Innovation And Technology

MENAFN - AzerNews) TEKNOFEST TRNC will open its doors on May 1 and will continue until May 4. The ministry and affiliated institutions will present a wide range of projects from the defense industry to artificial intelligence, and other institutions that will take part in the event include the Turkish Space Agency, KOSGEB, the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, and the Turkish Standards Institute.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkiye (TÜBİTAK) and other research centers will bring science and technology together with participants. At the event, 86 finalist teams will present their projects at different levels, from primary school to university. In addition, 8 teams from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, TRNC, and Afghanistan will compete. Students will introduce their projects and present their scientific discoveries to visitors.

The "Beyond the Horizon" exhibition organized by BİTO will feature experiences and interactive mechanisms about the space missions of Türkiye's first astronauts, Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever. Participants will be able to take photos in astronaut suits and get information about their space travels.

TEKNOFEST TRNC received over 47 thousand applications from 22 different countries. The 268 teams and 1,083 members selected as finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their passion for technology. Participants will compete in different areas such as social innovation, flying car simulation, and tourism technologies.

At TEKNOFEST TRNC, technological marvels such as Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, F-4 fighter jets, and Bayraktar TB2 will also perform demonstration flights. Local and national aircraft such as HÜRKUŞ and ATAK helicopters will also take their place in the event.