Axia Advisors Announces The Strategic Investment In Bigfoot Roofing And Construction By Stonegrove Roofing Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Partnership Formed: Stonegrove Roofing Partners Invests in Northeast Florida's Bigfoot Roofing and Construction

- Sean ShapiroJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Axia Advisors , a leading sell-side investment banking firm specializing in the roofing industry, is pleased to announce the strategic investment in Bigfoot Roofing and Construction by Stonegrove Roofing Partners , a premier collective of residential roofing brands. The investment closed on March 31st, 2025.Bigfoot Roofing and Construction, a well-established and highly reputable family-owned business serving Northeast Florida since 2011, has built a strong legacy based on exceptional customer service and quality workmanship. Bigfoot Roofing has consistently delivered reliable roofing solutions backed by strong warranties, earning an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and consistently positive customer feedback. Their commitment to professionalism and responsiveness has made them a trusted name in the Northeast Florida community.Stonegrove Roofing Partners is known for its strategic approach to building lasting partnerships within the residential roofing sector. Their commitment extends beyond investment, focusing on empowering partner companies with resources and best practices while preserving their existing brand identity, leadership, and dedicated teams. Stonegrove's people-first philosophy emphasizes fostering enduring relationships and ensuring the continued success of their partners, their customers, and their employees."The investment of Bigfoot Roofing by Stonegrove Roofing Partners represents a fantastic outcome for all parties involved," says Sean Shapiro, Managing Partner at Axia Advisors. "Bigfoot Roofing's unwavering dedication to their customers and proven track record of quality workmanship make them an ideal partner for Stonegrove's growth-oriented model. We were honored to advise on this transaction.""Joining the Stonegrove Roofing Partners family marks an exciting new chapter for Bigfoot Roofing and Construction," comments Kyle Maxwell, Owner of Bigfoot Roofing. "We are confident that this partnership will provide us with the resources and support to further elevate our services and continue delivering exceptional roofing solutions to our customers in Northeast Florida.."Kyle Maxwell will remain a significant owner and will continue to run the day-to-day operations, maintaining the company's commitment to the local community."We are thrilled to welcome Bigfoot Roofing and Construction to the Stonegrove Roofing Partners network," adds Pierre Abousleiman, Managing Partner at Stonegrove Roofing Partners. "Their strong local presence, commitment to quality, and customer-focused culture align perfectly with our vision. We look forward to supporting their continued success in the Northeast Florida market."This strategic investment represents a significant step for both Bigfoot Roofing and Construction and Stonegrove Roofing Partners, paving the way for continued growth and success in the residential roofing market.About Axia Advisors:Axia Advisors is a sell-side investment banking firm specializing in guiding owners of roofing and construction businesses through the complexities of selling their companies. With a deep understanding of the industry and a commitment to achieving optimal outcomes for their clients, Axia Advisors provides expert advice and transaction management services.About Bigfoot Roofing and Construction:Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Bigfoot Roofing and Construction has been a trusted provider of residential roofing services in Northeast Florida since 2011. Committed to quality, customer satisfaction, and professional service, offering a comprehensive range of roofing solutions.About Stonegrove Roofing Partners:Stonegrove Roofing Partners is a collective of premier residential roofing brands dedicated to excellence and growth. By investing in people, fostering growth, and sharing best practices, Stonegrove empowers its partner companies to better serve their communities, customers, and employees while preserving their unique

