Nexterra Solutions Launches 'Nexterra Australia' To Serve Expanding Insurance & Collision Market

Establishes Full-Service Operations to Support Claims and Repair Growth Across Australia

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nexterra Solutions, LLC, the global leader in automotive restoration, claims management, and service contract solutions, today announced the official launch of Nexterra Australia, a new operating division focused on delivering scalable, tech-enabled repair and claims services across the Australian insurance and collision industry.This move builds on Nexterra's existing administrative presence in Australia and marks a major strategic expansion into one of the fastest-growing regional markets for hail, overspray, and general collision repair support.“We've supported our North American clients in Australia for years through administrative infrastructure,” said Anthony Natale, President of Nexterra Solutions.“Now, with Nexterra Australia, we're bringing our full capabilities to bear-partnering with insurers, fleets, and OEM networks across Australia to deliver the same high-quality, cost-effective, customer-first solutions that have made us a trusted name in the U.S. and Europe.”Elevating Claims & Repair Solutions Through Innovation and ScaleNexterra's launch in Australia introduces the region to its signature offerings, including:.Mobile and In-Shop Repair Capabilities.Concierge Field Inspection Services.Choice Repair Network (CRN) Referral Program - connecting insurers with vetted, performance-driven repair partners and boasting the largest network of its kind.AI-powered claim routing and estimating (via NexIntel)These services are designed to support insurers seeking faster cycle times, supplement reduction, and improved customer satisfaction metrics, while also giving collision repair partners new pathways to consistent, high-value volume."PPG Industries Australia is excited to be given an opportunity to work with Nexterra as they bring in the next evolution in the hail space offering a complete 360-degree solution for insurers and customers.”- John Hristias, Sales Director, PPG Industries AUA Message to the IndustryNexterra Australia will engage with key collision and insurance stakeholders in both hemispheres, leveraging the firm's global relationships and proprietary technologies to streamline operations, reduce total loss rates, and raise service expectations.This expansion comes on the heels of new partnerships and CRN deployments with networks like CSN Collision, Certified Collision Group (CCG), and Good Driver Mutuality in North America.About NexterraNexterra Solutions is a global provider of integrated claims management, vehicle restoration, and service contract administration. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, Nexterra combines decades of industry expertise with forward-looking technologies to deliver consistent, customer-first solutions to insurers, automotive OEMs, fleets, MSOs, and mobility platforms. Its brands-Dent Concepts, DC Claims Services, and Allied Overspray-are trusted by thousands of repair centers and clients worldwide. Learn more at or .auMedia Contact:Stacey Liakos401-943-7400...

