Amoacss Of Panama Will Be Going On Strike This May 5Th -
In Panama, AMOACSS (Asociación de Médicos Odontólogos y Afines de la Caja de Seguro Social) is a union of doctors, dentists, and related healthcare professionals within the Caja de Seguro Social (CSS). They advocate for the rights of their members, negotiate with the CSS administration, and engage in social and political activism related to healthcare. For example, they have declared strikes and protests to address issues like the approval of new legislation affecting the CSS and to protest alleged intimidation of healthcare workers. They also propose measures to strengthen the pension system and improve healthcare spending. Additionally, AMOACSS offers services like legal and financial advice, discounts and promotions, and maintains a strong social media presence, according to their Instagram account.
