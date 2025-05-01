Amoacss Of Panama Will Be Going On Strike This May 5Th

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Association of Dentists and Related Doctors of the Social Security Fund (Amoacss) declared a nationwide militant strike starting this Monday, May 5, at 7:00 a.m. According to a statement released on the evening of April 30, the union decided to go on strike to address the issues affecting the Panamanian people. They also described the approval of Law No. 462, which regulates the Social Security Fund (CSS), as an imposition. “In addition to the attack on Panamanian sovereignty, agreements made behind the people's backs,” the union stated in a video posted on its social media. According to doctors, this militant strike will not affect care for cancer patients or those hospitalized in any medical center. Amoacss also rejected the alleged attempts to intimidate the entity's health personnel, blaming them for the lack of supplies and the lack of specialist doctors.

In Panama, AMOACSS (Asociación de Médicos Odontólogos y Afines de la Caja de Seguro Social) is a union of doctors, dentists, and related healthcare professionals within the Caja de Seguro Social (CSS). They advocate for the rights of their members, negotiate with the CSS administration, and engage in social and political activism related to healthcare. For example, they have declared strikes and protests to address issues like the approval of new legislation affecting the CSS and to protest alleged intimidation of healthcare workers. They also propose measures to strengthen the pension system and improve healthcare spending. Additionally, AMOACSS offers services like legal and financial advice, discounts and promotions, and maintains a strong social media presence, according to their Instagram account.