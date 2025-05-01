Brightpick Deploys 37 Autopicker Robots At Superior Communications' Tennessee Warehouse

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Superior Communications installs 37 Brightpick robots at Tennessee facility

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Brightpick , a provider of warehouse automation solutions for order fulfillment, has installed 37 Autopicker multi-purpose robots at Superior Communications , a North American distributor of mobile accessories, to automate their distribution center in LaVergne, Tennessee.

The fleet of Autopicker robots will handle all aspects of the fulfillment process, from picking and buffering orders of screen protectors, phone cases, accessories, and telecommunication equipment, to consolidating and dispatching shipments to retail stores.

The robots will be rolled out in two phases to ensure optimal integration. Phase one will introduce 19 Autopickers into Superior's operations this summer.

Following successful integration and evaluation of the initial phase, an additional 18 Autopickers will be installed.

Once the 37 Autopickers are in place, Superior Communications will be able to pick more than 4,000 items per hour and up to 88,000 picks per day, supported by 2-3 warehouse associates per shift.

Jan Zizka, co-founder and CEO of Brightpick, says:“We're excited to work with Superior Communications and provide them with an easy-to-install mobile robot solution that automates the entire fulfillment process end-to-end.

“Once the Autopickers are installed, Superior Communications will be able to lower costs, ship more orders and improve customer service.”

Solomon Chen, CEO of Superior Communications, says:“We are committed to delivering a faster and more reliable retail experience to our valued customers.

“Working with Brightpick was an easy choice since there will be no disruption to our business model and we could purchase the solution via RaaS. The Autopickers will provide us with higher throughput and reduce our fulfillment costs.”

Autopicker is a multi-purpose mobile manipulator capable of automating a wide range of warehouse workflows, seamlessly moving between tasks and workstations.

While it doesn't resemble a human, it performs like one. Each robot is equipped with“eyes” (3D vision and LiDAR),“legs” (a mobile base),“hands” (a robotic arm), and a“brain” (AI) to perform complex tasks with human-like precision.

In addition to fully autonomous order picking, Autopicker supports Goods-to-Person picking for bulky or non-robotically pickable items; assisted pallet picking for fast-moving SKUs; order buffering and sortation; and stock replenishment.

When paired with Brightpick's new Giraffe robot, Autopicker can store and retrieve items from heights of up to 20 feet (6 meters).