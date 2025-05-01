MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Flexiv expands to Europe through partnership with Italy's Time Robotics

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Flexiv Robotics , a provider of“general-purpose” robotics solutions, says it has reached a“major milestone” in its international expansion strategy with the signing of its first European partnership agreement.

The collaboration with Italy-based Time Robotics marks Flexiv's strategic entry into the European market.

In response to growing international demand, this partnership ensures that Flexiv's advanced adaptive robots are now available not only in Italy but across Europe.

Founded in 2016 in California, Flexiv has carved a niche within the robotics sector by offering adaptive robots that integrate industry-leading force control, sensitivity, ease of programming, and advanced artificial intelligence.

These capabilities enable Flexiv's robots to perform complex tasks that traditional automation either cannot handle or would be too costly and complicated to implement.

Flexiv's success across Asian markets, built on strong local partnerships and regional offices, now serves as a model for its European expansion.

Situated in northeastern Italy, strategically positioned near Austria, Germany, and Slovenia, Time Robotics will leverage its extensive market expertise and technical proficiency to strengthen partnerships while serving as a gateway to the world's third-largest robotics market.

Luigi Giovanni Bot, co-founder and business development manager at Time Robotics, says:“We are delighted to bring Flexiv's groundbreaking adaptive technology to Europe. Our expertise, combined with Flexiv's innovative solutions, will drive significant advancements in both the industrial and academic sectors.”

“Through this partnership, Time Robotics will integrate Flexiv's adaptive robots, grippers, and other cutting-edge solutions into our product lineup.

“We are uniquely positioned to serve the entire European market with advanced robotics solutions, and our ambition is to be the go-to partner for companies seeking high-performance automation, particularly in polishing and surface finishing.”

In addition to establishing a strong distribution network through Time Robotics, Flexiv is actively exploring the opening of a regional office in Europe.

This development would further strengthen its commitment to localized support, ensuring that customers across Europe benefit from timely and comprehensive service.

This strategic move reflects Flexiv's continued global growth and its proactive approach to meeting the rising demand for intelligent automation solutions.