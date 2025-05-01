Greyorange Partners With Envista To Expand AI-Powered Warehouse And Retail Automation Solutions

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GreyOrange selects enVista to join its certified partner network

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

GreyOrange , a provider of warehouse automation software and robots, has agreed a partnership with enVista , a supply chain and enterprise solutions provider.

enVista joins GreyOrange's Certified Partner Network of system integrators providing custom automation and store solutions powered by GreyOrange software.

With this partnership, supply chain and retail leaders will benefit from enVista's proven and industry-trusted implementation, integration and deployment consulting services for GreyOrange's GreyMatter and gStore Software as a Service (SaaS) applications.

The two companies are also gearing up for the launch of their first joint product.

Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista, says:“We are excited about the partnership with GreyOrange. It allows enVista to have a single warehouse orchestration system provider to complement our automation and robotic systems integration business.

“GreyOrange has the only warehouse orchestration platform in the market that optimizes independent robotic multi-agents within a facility, regardless of the manufacturer.

“GreyOrange's flexibility of integration supports one of enVista's key differentiators, which is to design and integrate automated facilities with any variety of autonomous robots.

“This partnership further enables enVista to provide a unique level of innovation and creativity within our clients' facilities, free from technological constraints.

“For enVista, facility optimization is about balancing the art of possibility with data science to create expansive operational excellence.”

GreyOrange's AI-powered software has enabled dozens of major retailers and logistics providers to embrace automation and ensure every aspect of the fulfillment process runs seamlessly.

Its two solutions, GreyMatter and gStore, manage automation, inventory and people in warehouses and retail stores, enabling customers to reduce costs, improve worker efficiency, eliminate loss, and increase sales.

Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange, says:“As global supply chains become increasingly complex and expensive, organizations are under growing pressure to automate and optimize their processes.

“GreyMatter and gStore are harnessing the power of AI to perform more than a million optimizations every minute for customers across four continents, helping them save cost, increase revenue and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“We invited enVista to join our Certified Partner Network based on its proven implementation methodology and decades of expertise as a trusted system integrator. We look forward to supporting enVista and its clients with warehouse automation and store solutions powered by our software.”