ABB To Spin Off Robotics Unit By 2026 Amid Share Price Dip And Restructuring Push

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB financials and spin-offs: What's behind the sharp drop in share price?

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ABB 's share price just a month ago was above CHF 50 (which converts to slightly more than $60). In the past few days, it's fallen to below CHF 40. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, trading under the ticker symbol ABBN.

While the sudden decline may appear alarming, it's important to consider the broader context. ABB's stock has more than doubled over the past five years, indicating strong long-term investor confidence in the Swiss engineering giant.

The recent dip may reflect short-term uncertainty rather than a fundamental problem with the company's business model or product offerings.

A global automation powerhouse

ABB is one of the world's leading providers of industrial robotics, electrification, and automation technologies. Its operations span more than 100 countries and include major divisions such as:

Electrification;Motion;Process Automation; andRobotics & Discrete Automation.

These four divisions represent ABB's core operations, focusing on delivering automation and power solutions across manufacturing, utilities, and infrastructure sectors.

The robotics division, in particular, has grown in strategic importance amid rising demand for factory automation, especially in Asia and the United States.

Strategic spin-offs and restructuring

ABB has a history of divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. The most notable example is its sale of the Power Grids division to Hitachi in a deal completed in 2020.

In recent years, there has been speculation that ABB might spin off its robotics division. While the company has not confirmed any such move, the idea is not far-fetched.

Separating high-growth units from the parent company can attract focused investment and unlock shareholder value – a strategy companies like Siemens and GE have employed.

Some market observers suggest that ABB's recent restructuring and simplification efforts could be paving the way for such a spin-off. Making the company“leaner” might be a proactive move to bolster the stock's appeal rather than a reactive measure to recent market pressures.

It is also worth considering whether ABB might seek a buyer for its robotics division, either before or after a formal spin-off. Potential acquirers could include large industrial players or even major tech firms looking to expand their footprint in the robotics sector.

Why the share price dropped

Despite ABB's strong fundamentals, its share price dropped sharply in April. There is no clear evidence of operational failures or product-related issues.

Some analysts speculate that broader economic factors may be at play – including uncertainty over new tariffs or trade tensions, especially between China, Europe, and the United States.

Investors may fear that additional tariffs or geopolitical risk could impact ABB's profitability, particularly given its global manufacturing footprint.

However, these concerns have not been matched by any warning signs from ABB itself, which continues to position its automation and electrification solutions as essential to modern industry.

Comparing ABB to its rivals

ABB competes with companies like Siemens, Rockwell Automation, and Fanuc. While each has its own market focus, ABB remains distinctive for its broad mix of robotics and power technologies. Compared to peers, ABB's valuation still reflects confidence in its ability to innovate and grow.

If ABB were to spin off its robotics division, it could create a pure-play robotics company with enormous market appeal. Such a company could pursue more aggressive strategies in areas like AI-driven automation, collaborative robots, and even autonomous logistics.

Speculation: What could an ABB robotics spin-off do?

If ABB were to spin off its robotics division, the new entity would likely build on existing capabilities in industrial robots and smart manufacturing systems. But it could also expand into new markets:



Humanoid robots : With growing interest in general-purpose humanoid robots from companies like Tesla and Figure AI, ABB's technical expertise could give it a credible entry point.

Autonomous vehicles : While ABB has focused on stationary robotics, its motion and control technologies could translate into mobile robotics and logistics systems. AI-enhanced automation : A dedicated robotics firm could accelerate R&D in machine vision, reinforcement learning, and predictive maintenance.

Such moves would not only open new revenue streams but also enhance ABB's brand as a global innovator.

Strategic restructuring

ABB's share price drop may have unsettled investors, but there is little evidence of any panic inside the company. With strong fundamentals, a history of strategic restructuring, and speculation about a future spin-off of its robotics business, ABB remains a significant player in the global automation landscape.

Whether the recent dip marks a buying opportunity or the start of a broader shift remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: ABB is not standing still.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.