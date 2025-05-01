Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Appoints New CEO And President To Lead AI-Driven Hospitality Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) has named Jimmy Chan as Chief Executive Officer and Ried Floco as President and Director, marking a major leadership transition aimed at accelerating the company's growth in AI-powered hospitality automation and hotel operations. Chan brings capital markets and supply chain expertise, while Floco adds decades of hospitality leadership, including oversight of over 200 hotel properties. The appointments follow recent acquisitions of Skytech Automated Solutions and CarryOutSupplies, positioning Nightfood for vertically integrated expansion in the tech-enabled hospitality space.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

