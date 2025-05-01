Whip-It! Brand To Exhibit At The National Restaurant Association Show, May 17-20, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whip-It! Brand , a leading innovator in culinary tools and kitchen essentials and part of parent company United Brands, will showcase its exciting new product offerings at The National Restaurant Association Show. This premier event brings together over 58,000 foodservice professionals from 124 countries and features 900+ product categories, providing Whip-It! Brand with a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and share cutting-edge trends, solutions, and insights for the coming year in Chicago, Illinois.At the Show, Whip-It! Brand will unveil exciting new offerings, including the launch of Whip-It! Whipping Cream -crafted with real dairy and proudly made in the USA-delivering rich, fresh flavor to beverages and desserts with unmatched ease and quality. Also debuting is a sleek, portable stove burner and a new collection of Whip-It! Brand torches, along with other cutting-edge tools for professional and home kitchens. Visitors to our booth can look forward to live demos, quick tastings, and hands-on experiences that highlight our commitment to advancing foodservice innovation.“The Show is the perfect opportunity to reach new buyers, build stronger relationships, and strengthen our brand, which is why we're showcasing our latest culinary tools,” said Jimmy Zahriya, United Brands CEO and Owner.“We're thrilled to share our products with thousands of foodservice professionals worldwide and look forward to connecting with both new and existing customers at this must-attend event for the industry.”“We're pleased to welcome Whip-It! Brand as an exhibitor at the 2025 Show,” said Tom Cindric, President of Exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice.“The annual event showcases the latest in foodservice innovation and continues to inspire menus, revitalize beverage programs, initiate equipment investments and pioneer groundbreaking technology. We're thrilled to bring together start-ups, niche brands and the biggest names in the industry to help foodservice professionals solve for today's biggest challenges including workforce shortages, sustainability and overall operational efficiency.”As the global restaurant and hospitality industry's premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show is the place to explore everything that's happening in the industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technology. It's all here! For more information and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.###About Whip-It! BrandWhip-It! Brand is a leading innovator of premium culinary tools built for performance, precision and reliability. Its extensive product line includes cream dispensers, compressed gas cartridges, culinary torches, soda siphons, butane, portable stoves, shelf stable whipping cream, and more. Each product is thoughtfully crafted to meet the needs of chefs, baristas, and food service professionals. Renowned for quality and innovation, Whip-It! products are used in top restaurants, cafés, and coffee chains around the world.About The National Restaurant Association ShowAwarded by Trade Show Executive as the 2023 Gold 100 Grand winner of the largest trade show managed by an independent organizer, the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Showis the Western Hemisphere's most influential foodservice event showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and foodservice professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education and networking. The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit for more information.About InformaInforma is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in ~30 countries worldwide.Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,000 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Foodservice, Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction. Visit for more information.###For more information, please contact:

Whip-It! Brand

United Brands

+1 800-500-0583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.