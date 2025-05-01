Pindrop Submits Comments To White House's Artificial Intelligence Action Plan - Applauds Passage Of TAKE IT DOWN Act

Pindrop emphasizes the importance of responsible AI development and champions measures to combat AI deepfakes and protect American's privacy and security.

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pindrop, a leading provider in deepfake detection technology, submitted public comments to the White House's Request for Information regarding the Development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan last month. Pindrop emphasizes the necessity of accounting for the current threat landscape, including risks from generative AI deepfakes. The full submission can be accessed here .

In its submission, Pindrop applauded First Lady Melania Trump for highlighting AI deepfakes during the State of the Union, spotlighting both the perils of deepfakes and the opportunities to combat them. Pindrop recommended the implementation of the TAKE IT DOWN Act and is pleased to see this important legislation heading to the President's desk for signature this week.

Pindrop also highlighted the critical need for the AI Action Plan to address the sophisticated challenges posed by bad actors using generative AI to create deepfakes over phone calls and video interactions, especially in the financial services sector.

Threats to Financial Services

Today, Pindrop helps customers in the financial sector in combating several prominent threat vectors:

Pindrop also flagged national security concerns by citing the recent deepfake involving then-U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Ben Cardin, as well as examples of North Korea using AI-generated deepfakes to surreptitiously place workers into IT roles at American companies.

The fundamental question at the center of every business interaction will be, "is this a machine, is this a potential fraudster, or is this my genuine customer?"

Policy Recommendations

Pindrop recommended the following strategic actions for the White House to assert U.S. leadership in AI, particularly concerning deepfakes:



Advance Real-Time Deepfake Detection Solutions : Encourage adoption in critical national infrastructure sectors to mitigate threats.

Strengthen Know Your Customer Protocols : Enhance identity verification processes using liveness detection technologies across key industries like banking and telecommunications.

Promote Liveness Detection as a Standard : Advocate for unified standards in voice authentication to improve security in telecommunications and financial services.

AI/Cloud Regulatory Safe Spaces (Sandboxes 2.0) : Establish innovative federal regulatory spaces to foster safe AI experimentation within the financial sector. Authentication/Deepfake Summit : Convene a summit bringing together stakeholders to address voice fraud and deepfake attacks, fostering collaboration and innovation to enhance security.

As AI-generated scam calls and deepfakes become more prevalent, anti-fraud, authentication, and deepfake detection technologies will become ever more important. Pindrop welcomes the Administration's focus on promoting innovation and looks forward to collaborating with federal partners to deploy early deepfake detection capabilities to protect U.S. consumers and businesses.

About Pindrop

Pindrop enables enterprises to protect sensitive information, secure transactions, and prevent fraud through cutting-edge voice authentication and deepfake detection technologies. Its solutions provide seamless and secure experiences across various platforms, identifying and mitigating threats in real time. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading global institutions, Pindrop is at the forefront of securing voice interactions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

