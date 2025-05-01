Kapwork Supercharges Factoring With AI-Driven Workflow Automation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Factoring has always relied on manual processes to manage its invoice operations exposing it to high costs, inefficiencies and vulnerabilities across the workflow. From fraud and credit risks like misdirected payments and fake invoices to the risk of capital loss while reconciling payments, the traditional factoring industry loses billions every year, leaving many businesses on the verge of bankruptcy. Kapwork directly reduces these risks, bringing transparency, speed, and peace of mind to factoring operations.

Kapwork, the AI platform for factoring, streamlines operations and reduces risk to accelerate capital deployments.

Eliminating friction, accelerating workflows with AI

At launch, Kapwork automated the manual invoice verification process by directly connecting to vendor management systems (VMS). Today, Kapwork extends that automation to the email inbox, historically the single biggest bottleneck in factoring workflows.

Up to 90% of all invoice processing time is dedicated to parsing manually through thousands of email threads to transact on relevant invoices. Kapwork's new Email Verification Agent automatically extracts and aggregates transaction statuses from emails into a central, comprehensive view. A process that typically required 1 to 2 days of manual input now takes seconds. New, pending, and settled transactions are displayed for real-time understanding of their inventory.

Kapwork is also introducing a centralized UI for quick access to all of a factor's invoice inventory. The new interface reconciles data across multiple sources–email, vendor portals, internal systems. Kapwork can also alert new invoices available for purchase, and even detect anomalies reducing the risk of fraud. Without Kapwork, factors are responsible for downloading vendor data and comparing individual fields to identify changes, leading to costly human errors and missed opportunities.

"Factoring demands speed, precision, and trust, but manual processes make it harder than it should be," said Mauricio Vergara, Co-Founder and CEO of Kapwork. "A single fraudulent invoice can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, while years of small inefficiencies bleed profit over time. We built Kapwork to help factors maximize their margins and fund SMBs faster".

Self-healing AI for improved reliability



Traditional automation tools like robotic process automation (RPA) often break when systems or websites change, forcing individuals to intervene manually. Kapwork's platform is underpinned by self-scripting AI agents that dramatically improve the speed and reliability of invoice verification. Rather than re-execute full workflows for every task, Kapwork's agents automatically write and save executable scripts as they complete tasks. If the agent encounters an error or a website change, the AI agent self-heals to diagnose and address the issue. This process dramatically reduces downtime and maintenance overhead to provide accurate real-time data even as complexity and transaction volume rise.

The future of factoring with real-time automation

For Kapwork customers, the benefits are immediate and measurable. Teams using Kapwork can scale capital deployment without adding headcount, reinvest hours once spent on manual labor to focus on growth, and reduce the complexity of operating across ad-hoc systems and in-house solutions.

Take for example TowerCap, a New York-based boutique factoring firm that's processed over $1.5B in invoices. TowerCap has seen a significant reduction in workload, moving invoice verification to a daily, rather than twice-weekly, basis, accelerating their ability to deploy capital and positively impact overall profitability. Senior executives now spend less time involved in routine verifications, focusing instead on strategic growth initiatives.

"Factoring has reached the point where real-time automation, AI, and cloud workflows are no longer optional. Early adopters are already funding clients within hours, trimming back-office costs, and tightening fraud controls-without adding headcount," said Oscar Rombola, International Factoring Association Canada President and Sr. Consultant for Oscar Rombola' & Associates. "Firms that delay this shift won't disappear overnight, but they will find it harder every quarter to compete on price, speed, and risk discipline."

Kapwork will be showcasing the platform at the International Factoring Association (IFA) Annual Conference, May 7–9, 2025. Visit us at Booth #38 or check out Kapwork anytime by booking a live demo . For more information, visit kapwork .

