Wastelinq Releases Free Version Of Waste Management Software

HOUSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteLinq, a Houston-based waste management software company, today announced the launch of a free version of its digital platform for waste generators.

"Waste management is too important to be this complex, so we built WasteLinq to simplify it," said Kenneth Odom, Co-Founder and CEO of WasteLinq. "Our goal is to make waste profiling, tracking, and reporting accessible to everyone, from large industrial sites to the dry cleaner down the street. By offering this software for free, we're hopeful we can help smaller facilities manage waste more efficiently and confidently."

The free software is built for generators who need a simpler way to manage Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) regulated waste.

The free version of WasteLinq Generator includes:



Waste Management Unit Inspections: Log and track inspections for containers, tanks, and storage areas.

Document Management: Organize key documents like waste profiles and e-manifests in one place. Profile Characterization: Create and manage waste profiles with tools that help ensure accuracy and consistency.

"Our goal has always been to bring simplicity and standardization to waste management," Odom added. "This free version gives facilities a no-risk way to experience the benefits of automation, transparency, and better control."

About WasteLinq

WasteLinq provides waste management software that simplifies and standardizes waste tracking, profiling, routing, and reporting. From pickup to disposal, WasteLinq is dedicated to making waste management simple by giving facilities complete control, transparency, and a connected view of their entire waste streams. Learn more at .

