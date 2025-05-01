Transglobal Assets Inc. Acquires Controlling Stake In Incued To Pioneer AI-Powered Private Market Intelligence



CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH), a cutting-edge innovation firm specializing in ethical AI, is excited to announce the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in the Incued Fintech Platform - a transformational technology poised to modernize how private companies report, engage, and raise capital.









This strategic stake grants TransGlobal operational control and exclusive development rights through its innovation subsidiary, MindWell Solutions Group , which will now spearhead the technical evolution of the platform.

AI-Driven Private Markets: The Future of Smart Capital

Incued will be enhanced by TMSH's proprietary AI systems to deliver:



Conversational AI interfaces for investor relations

Automated risk assessment using natural language processing

Predictive analytics on startup traction and capital flow Behavioral pattern recognition to identify founder red flags

The AI in fintech market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030 , and Incued's application to the underserved private capital space places TMSH in a unique position to lead innovation in a sector known for opacity and friction.

"We're taking the guesswork out of private investing," said Michael Berman, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc. "Our AI will help investors ask better questions, spot early-stage risk, and make more confident decisions across sectors."

Revenue and Commercialization Potential

TMSH plans to monetize Incued via:



Tiered SaaS pricing for startups, funds, and family offices

AI-powered due diligence tools for capital allocators API licensing for fintech partners and service providers



Combined, these offerings are projected to unlock 6–7 figure revenue streams over the next 18 months as adoption accelerates across incubators, venture studios, and digital asset platforms.

Expanding Influence Through Media

In parallel, TMSH has secured commercial rights to the works of CEO Michael Berman, which will be adapted into documentaries, educational series, and mental performance programming. This effort supports the company's broader vision of fostering emotional intelligence in capital markets .

"We're not just building better tools - we're cultivating smarter leaders," Berman added.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a diversified innovation company advancing next-gen technologies at the intersection of finance, wellness, and artificial intelligence. Through its MindWell Solutions Group, TMSH creates ethical, human-centered systems designed to enhance decision-making, performance, and transparency.

For more information, please visit msgholdings.ai or contact us at ... . Follow us on X: and YouTube: .

