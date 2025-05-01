The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of May 27, 2025 In Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Lawsuit – SEI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

CLASS PERIOD: July 9, 2024 to March 17, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MER, Mobile Energy Rentals LLC, had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 27, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SEI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 27, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

