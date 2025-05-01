Excelsior University Renews National Nurses Week Partnership With CDPHP

Excelsior University nursing students learn in clinical settings. The University works with 28 strategically distributed clinical partners to meet students where they are.

- Robin Goodrich, Excelsior UniversityALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excelsior University is partnering with Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP) for the second year in a row to celebrate National Nurses Week. Held annually from May 6-12, National Nurses Week is an opportunity to highlight the stories of our nation's nurses and thank them for their service and dedication.A philanthropic donation from CDPHP will help underwrite Excelsior scholarships for students in Excelsior nursing programs. In addition, CDPHP will partner with the University to host a panel discussion titled“Mental Health in Nursing: A Path to Better Outcomes.” Presented by Excelsior University in collaboration with CDPHP, the free panel discussion will explore the critical theme of mental health and its impact on nurses and patient outcomes.The“Mental Health in Nursing: A Path to Better Outcomes” conversation will be moderated by Excelsior University Executive Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Robin Goodrich, and feature the following health care leaders as panelists: Lauren Grimshaw, senior vice president of member health operations, CDPHP; Susan Hull, practice manager, CapitalCare Developmental Pediatrics at Wellness Way; and Brian Pervis, department chair, Excelsior University School of Nursing.Excelsior will share the panel discussion recording on May 8 on its YouTube channel and via email with alumni and students from Excelsior's nursing and allied health programs.“CDPHP is proud to collaborate with Excelsior University to encourage and support the next generation of nurses,” said Lauren Grimshaw, CDPHP senior vice president, member health operations.“In a field as vital and demanding as health care, prioritizing mental health is essential. Practices like mindfulness, healthy eating, and regular physical activity-along with a strong support network and the freedom to speak openly with someone you trust-can have a profound impact on personal and professional resilience.”“Excelsior University is grateful for CDPHP's continued support of our nursing students,” said Robin Goodrich, Excelsior University executive dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.“This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to nursing education and recognizing the vital role nurses play in health care. Together, we can ensure that nurses have the resources they need to continue to serve their patients and communities.”For more information on Excelsior University, visit

