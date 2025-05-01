HARRISBURG's LARGEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING LOCATION OFFICIALLY OPEN

Aero Corporation, working with various partners, continues its mission to build and electrify Avis and Budget Car Rental locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aero Corporation, one of the largest North American franchisees of the Avis and Budget brands, in collaboration with IMC Solar, LLC, MVE Group, SRE Energy, EO Charging, and Nayax, is proud to announce the grand opening of Harrisburg's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station. Supported by a substantial Alternative Fuel Refueling Infrastructure Grant (AFIG) with partner the Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Transportation to obtain over $300,000 from the state of Pennsylvania, the state-of-the-art facility is set to significantly advance EV infrastructure in the region.

"Our mission at DEP involves protecting clean air for the people of Pennsylvania, and a big part of that is reducing the air pollution from cars and trucks. Projects like this make it easier for people to switch to an electric vehicle – cutting down on pollution," said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. "The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program supports projects like this one to increase the availability of EV charging stations and other alternative fuel options for Pennsylvania drivers."

The new charging station, equipped with 12 Level-3 fast chargers with speeds up to 180kW, compliments the 10 existing Level-2 and Level-3 chargers on-site, bringing the total to 22 EV chargers, making the Aero Corporation location the largest publicly accessible EV charging site in Harrisburg, PA and Central PA.

Developed by IMC Solar, LLC, constructed by SRE Energy, and with MVE Group ensuring top-tier execution this facility is a major leap forward in sustainable transportation and highlights the Pennsylvania state's commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions. It marks a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future, providing the infrastructure needed to support the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.

The chargers, supplied by EO Charging, offer rapid charging capabilities, providing a seamless experience for drivers. Advanced payment technology from Nayax ensures quick and secure transactions, making the process as smooth as possible.

"We are proud to have collaborated with such a dynamic team in serving Aero's mission to bring clean, sustainable charging options to Harrisburg and the surrounding community," said Rick Frio, Managing Partner of IMC Solar, LLC. "As the largest EV charging station in Harrisburg, this project not only supports the region's growing EV infrastructure, but also represents a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable future."

Solomon Cramer, President of Aero Corporation, added, "At Aero Corporation, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable transportation. This new facility in Harrisburg is not just an investment in our business, but also an investment in the future of our community. We are proud to be part of Pennsylvania's journey towards a greener and more sustainable tomorrow."

This new EV charging station represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future, providing the critical infrastructure needed to support the expanding fleet of electric vehicles, and reinforcing Pennsylvania's position as a leader in clean energy innovation.

About Aero Corp:

Founded in 1968, Aero Corporation has grown to become one of the largest Avis and Budget franchisees in North America. With a fleet of over 4,000 vehicles and annual revenues exceeding $60 million, we proudly serve customers across Central and Western Pennsylvania, Central and Northern New Jersey, Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Aero's operations extend beyond car rental, ranging from a retail car and truck sales operation to a top-tier auto body repair service through the CarStar franchise system, including a certified Tesla repair facility, providing specialized care for electric vehicles.

Aero Corp is committed to innovation and sustainability, actively working with key partners to expand and electrify Avis and Budget locations within our geographic footprint. Our mission is to lead in both customer service and environmental responsibility, ensuring a bright future for our industry and communities.

About IMC Solar, LLC:

IMC Solar, LLC is a leading solar developer committed to creating value for customers through innovative renewable energy solutions. With a focus on site selection for solar and data centers, IMC Solar is dedicated to helping businesses reduce costs and their carbon footprint. To learn more, please visit

About MVE Group:

MVE Group, established in 1973 is an established electrical contractor in the Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey marketplace. MVE Group has gained a strong reputation in the commercial construction and PV Solar marketplace place, completing many sizeable and challenging projects in a timely manner and within budget. Along with building PV Solar Arrays, MVE Group prides itself in also establishing ownership in several of the projects we build through our investment company, MVE Capital.

MVE Group began installing PV Solar in 2009 completing some of the first commercial Solar Arrays in Pennsylvania. MVE has become a leader in the PV Solar marketplace, completing many "firsts," including the first 100% solar-powered hotel in the Marriott Hotel Chain as well as the largest (at the time of construction) floating solar array in the United States. To learn more, please visit: MVE Group

About SRE Energy:

Solar Renewable Energy is focused on harnessing the power of the sun as a clean, renewable energy source resulting in reduced energy consumption, utility cost savings and a smaller carbon footprint through delivery of innovative financing, development, construction and operating solutions for solar renewable energy systems in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast region of the United States. To learn more, please visit

About EO Charging:

EO Charging (EO) is a global pioneer in Electric Charging solutions for depot-based fleets. EO is on a mission to accelerate carbon-free transportation with the transition to electric fleets, promising to make charging simple, reliable, and accessible to fleets globally. EO offers commercial-grade charge assurance through its full technology and service stack, available as-a-service, and has unrivalled uptime in the market of >99% across its customer base.

EO's EV infrastructure solutions offer depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets. Many of the world's largest and most complex fleet operators already use EO's technology, including Amazon, OHL, UPS, Tesco, and Ocado.

To learn more, please visit and give us a follow @EOCharging on Twitter, Linkedln, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Nayax Ltd:

Nayax (Nasdaq: NYAX ) is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. As a global leader in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve its customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit .

