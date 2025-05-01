Supreme Group Appoints Healthtech Innovator Dr. Ramon Felciano To Board To Guide AI Innovation In Life Sciences Marketing

With a proven history of building and scaling AI businesses, Felciano will help guide Supreme Group's proprietary AI platform and data strategy.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group , a next-generation platform for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications, today announced the appointment of Ramon Felciano, Ph.D., as an independent board member to the company's board of directors.

Dr. Felciano is a visionary founder, operator, and AI strategist with more than two decades of experience driving innovation at the intersection of data, technology, and life sciences. He founded Ingenuity, a pioneer in AI-driven genome interpretation and precision medicine, which played an industry-leading role in advancing data-driven systems biology for biopharma R&D. Ingenuity was acquired by QIAGEN in 2013 as the cornerstone for their AI efforts. At QIAGEN, Dr. Felciano launched and led the strategy for QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI)-the company's global AI and data science business unit-guiding it through five acquisitions and scaling it to nearly $100M in revenue over five years, helping transform QIAGEN into a recognized leader in digital solutions for life sciences. This experience mirrors the ambitious growth and market leadership path now underway at Supreme Group.

He is the founder and CEO of Digital Alchemy, a strategy consultancy that helps organizations unlock AI, digital transformation, and data innovation. As a board member and strategic advisor to biotech, digital health, and life sciences companies, Dr. Felciano brings a unique combination of technical depth, commercial acumen, and platform-scale leadership. His experience will be instrumental in guiding Supreme Group's proprietary AI development and scaling intelligence-driven capabilities across its agencies. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical data science from Stanford University.

"Dr. Felciano brings a rare blend of scientific depth, software fluency, and strategic vision," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "As we continue building Supreme Intelligence-our proprietary AI platform designed specifically for healthcare and life sciences-his guidance will help us move faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver greater impact for our clients, agencies, and platform as a whole."

Supreme Group is embedding AI into the fabric of its operations-not as a standalone tool, but as a foundational capability that shapes how its agencies work, deliver value for clients, and drive measurable outcomes. At the center of this strategy is Supreme Intelligence, the company's proprietary AI platform built specifically for healthcare and life sciences. This intelligence-driven approach reflects Supreme Group's commitment to scaling smarter, faster, and more impactfully.

"We're at a pivotal moment where responsible AI application can be a strong differentiator for agencies supporting healthcare clients," said Dr. Felciano. "Supreme Group has built its business by embracing innovative technologies in service of creativity, efficiency, and client impact, while also investing in professional development for its people. I'm excited about the opportunity to support its agencies in elevating their creative and strategic capabilities to better connect visionary life sciences companies with researchers and clinicians around the world."

About Supreme Group

Supreme Group is a next-generation platform for healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications. Backed by Trinity Hunt Partners , the company connects Performance Digital, PR & Communications, and Brand & Creative through an integrated, intelligence-driven model that delivers smarter strategies, faster outcomes, and measurable growth. Its agency brands include Supreme Optimization , Clarity Quest , Health+Commerce , BioStrata , Amendola , Curator24 , and Kadiko . For more information visit .

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola, part of Supreme Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Supreme Group

