Entanglement Plans To Launch Innovation Hub And Venture Lab In Austria To Accelerate Quantum, AI, And HPC Innovations

Entanglement Quantum AI - Austrian Innovation Hub

Entanglement, Inc. plans Vienna Innovation Hub to fast-track quantum computing, AI, and HPC breakthroughs, empowering global tech innovators and entrepreneurs.

- Jason Turner, Chairman & CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entanglement, Inc., a next-generation computing and artificial intelligence (AI) company, today announced plans to launch an Innovation Hub and Venture Lab in Vienna. This visionary initiative is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough innovations in quantum computing, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC). It also marks a major step in Entanglement's mission to democratize access to cutting-edge computing resources for innovators around the world.The decision to establish the hub in Vienna was driven by Austria's vibrant research ecosystem and thriving technology community. By choosing Vienna, Entanglement, Inc. taps into a rich network of world-class universities, research institutions, and a growing pool of tech talent. The Entanglement Innovation Hub will empower a broader community of entrepreneurs and researchers to leverage state-of-the-art quantum and AI tools-resources that have traditionally been out of reach for many-thereby democratizing access to these advanced technologies.Entanglement's Innovation Hub and Venture Lab will offer participants comprehensive support to turn bold ideas into reality. Entrepreneurs, startups, and research teams accepted into the program will gain access to:.State-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced quantum computing and high-performance computing infrastructure..Cutting-edge computational resources to power complex research, AI development, and data-intensive projects..Mentorship and strategic guidance from Entanglement's network of world-renowned scientists, industry experts, and business leaders..Commercialization opportunities through the Entanglement Innovation Hub and Venture Lab, provides business strategies to accelerate the commercialization of promising innovations.“Austria represents such a unique opportunity for Entanglement to continue growing its research and innovation efforts, collaborating with the world's leading researchers, and helping entrepreneurs realize their dreams,” said Jason Turner, Chairman & CEO of Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement, Inc. invites researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry partners to join this initiative. Whether you are a startup founder with a bold vision, an academic pushing the boundaries of science, or an established organization looking to harness quantum and AI technologies, the Vienna Innovation Hub provides the platform and support to accelerate your journey. Join us in this collaborative effort to drive transformative solutions and shape the future of computing. Interested parties can contact Entanglement, Inc. for more information on partnership and program opportunities.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement, Inc. is a next-generation computing and AI company with a mission to solve previously unsolvable problems through the democratization of access to innovative computing tools and empower transformative solutions. Founded in 2017 as a quantum computing company, Entanglement now fuses quantum-inspired computing algorithms, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing to deliver secure, scalable solutions that tackle some of the world's most complex problems. By bridging cutting-edge research with real-world applications, Entanglement, Inc. enables innovators and organizations around the globe to unlock new possibilities and shape the future of technology. Entanglement delivers on the promise of quantum computing, today with its Bridge-To-QuantumTM technologies.

