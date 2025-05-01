Zanda Releases Bizzyai: Empowering Healthcare Professionals With Smart Session Transcription, Notes, & Writing Assist

Transcribe sessions, dictate notes, and use AI actions to configure note drafts.

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability.

Zanda takes care of the busy work!

Zanda's all-in-one practice management solution displayed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, offering seamless scheduling, client management, and communication tools.

BizzyAI makes it simple to transcribe sessions, dictate notes, and use AI actions to configure note drafts according to specific needs and writing styles.

- BizzyAI Beta TesterSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zanda, a top-rated practice management system relied on by over 30K allied health practitioners, today announced its first AI-powered features, BizzyAI: Scribe and BizzyAI: Refine .BizzyAI makes it simple for practitioners to transcribe sessions, dictate notes, and use AI actions to configure note drafts according to their specific needs and writing styles. BizzyAI is now available in beta for all Zanda customers.“We understand how time-consuming notes can be,” said Damien Adler, Zanda Co-Founder, psychologist, and former private practice owner.“We've designed BizzyAI to reduce the administrative burden and give practitioners more time to focus on clients.”BizzyAI includes:- Effortless Transcription: Transcribes live sessions and dictated notes.- Intelligent Summarization: Automatically generates note drafts based on the transcribed content and a selected template format.- Configurable Formatting: AI Actions allow users to easily modify and format notes to meet individual preferences and style guidelines.- Enhanced Security: Built with privacy and security at the forefront, BizzyAI uses industry-leading services, including Anthropic, AWS Transcription, and AWS Bedrock, adhering to strict privacy standards and complying with regulations, including HIPAA and GDPR.- Streamlined Workflow: BizzyAI is accessible in-platform and simplifies the entire note-taking process.While BizzyAI was introduced as a workplace productivity tool, it's also having a positive impact on practitioners' lives at home. As one early user commented,“...within a few minutes of a client leaving the office, the notes are completed. I can now leave work at work and not bring it home. The whole family is cheering.” In addition, more than 50% of users in a recent survey reported feeling“more relaxed and focused after client sessions” when using BizzyAI.For more information about BizzyAI, please visit the Zanda Knowledge Base .###ABOUT ZANDAZanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top medical practice management systems on G2. The company has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is used by over 30K practitioners in over 23 countries, ranging from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics. Zanda is committed to its mission to make health practice management easy and enjoyable.

Fiona Harrington

Zanda Health

+1 330-727-9511

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.