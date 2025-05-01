Polyvance Announces Exclusive Canadian Partnership With Titanium Equipment

Polyvance Logo

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polyvance, a leading innovator in automotive plastic repair solutions headquartered in Rainsville, Alabama, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Titanium Equipment, based in Ontario, Canada. Under this exclusive agreement, Titanium Equipment becomes the distributor of Polyvance's Professional Nitrogen Plastic Welders across Canada.This partnership signifies a substantial step forward for both companies, as it combines Polyvance's advanced plastic welding technologies with Titanium Equipment's extensive network and expertise in the Canadian automotive and industrial equipment market. Canadian customers will now have streamlined access to Polyvance's cutting-edge nitrogen plastic welding solutions, renowned for their ability to deliver reliable, efficient, and durable repairs across numerous industries.“We are thrilled to partner with Titanium Equipment in Canada. Their strong reputation and deep industry connections make them an ideal partner to extend our innovative plastic repair technology throughout Canada. We look forward to the mutual opportunities this collaboration will create,” said Kurt Lammon, CEO of Polyvance.John Pennycuff, Chief Revenue Officer at Polyvance, further highlighted the strategic value of the agreement: "This exclusive partnership is a key step in our international expansion strategy. Titanium Equipment's exceptional sales and distribution capabilities will significantly enhance our market presence and accessibility in Canada, helping Polyvance solidify our leadership position in the plastic repair industry."To learn more about Titanium Equipment, visitAbout Polyvance:Polyvance is the world leader in the manufacturing of plastic repair products and the pioneer of plastic repair technologies within the auto collision industry. Inspired by those origins, Polyvance continues extending the reach of plastic repair through its innovative products that include plastic welders, plastic welding rods, a full suite of refinishing products, and world-class education that is second to none. For more information about Polyvance and its products, please visit .

