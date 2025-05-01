Bernhard Rebrands As ENFRA To Reflect Energy Infrastructure Leadership And Future Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For more than a century, we've delivered energy infrastructure services with excellence and integrity," said Rob Guthrie, CEO of ENFRA . "Our new name, ENFRA, captures the energy and infrastructure core of our business while positioning us for continued growth in the energy transition. Nothing about our leadership, ownership, or operations is changing. This change is simply about aligning our brand with who we are."

The rebrand is the culmination of a sustained period of growth, particularly in the company's EaaS segment. Since 2017, ENFRA's EaaS business has grown at a compounded annual rate of over 35%, increasing from 10% to approximately 50% of total company revenue. ENFRA now operates in 24 states, with new offices opening this year in Pasadena, CA, and the Northeast U.S., and has active EaaS partnerships in 11 states, including California, Oregon, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

ENFRA's continued development can be attributed to its unique value proposition, which addresses the financial and operational needs of not-for-profit institutions in their core markets of healthcare and higher education. The company guarantees performance, assumes risk, and enables customers to optimize infrastructure without sacrificing liquidity or debt capacity.

"Today's energy landscape is evolving fast, and we're ready," Guthrie added. "From energy efficiency to campus-scale electrification, demand response and grid-interactive solutions, we're helping institutions lower emissions, reduce costs, and enhance resilience."

ENFRA's measurable impact for its customers includes:



246,280 MWh/year of electricity saved



865,108 MMBtu/year in reduced fuel consumption



146,252 MT CO2e/year in emissions avoided

More than $87 million in annual energy cost savings-exceeding guarantees by over $6 million

"ENFRA is a name built for the future and a brand that reflects our mission to create enduring energy solutions that power purpose-driven institutions," said Guthrie. "As ENFRA, we will continue to create, sustain, and empower."

The company will roll out updates to signage, communications, and digital platforms throughout the year. Customers can expect no disruption to services or existing contracts.

About ENFRA

ENFRA is a national energy infrastructure and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) firm headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 1919 as Bernhard, ENFRA provides vertically integrated solutions in engineering, construction, maintenance, asset management, and EaaS for mission-critical sectors such as healthcare, higher education, and data centers. With 24 offices nationwide and over 2,200 employees, ENFRA empowers clients to achieve measurable energy savings, reduce emissions, and build resilient infrastructure for the future.

