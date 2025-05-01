ROCKVILLE, Md., May, 1 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI ), a leading artificial intelligence company ("Xiao-I"), today announced the launch of its groundbreaking artificial intelligence solution for golf course management - a specialized implementation of its proprietary tAIkbox platform tailored for sports facility operations. This AI-driven platform resolves critical operational challenges for the United States' golf industry-home to the world's largest infrastructure network with 15,962 courses (National Golf Foundation Facility Database 2025)-through complete automation of tee time reservations via voice-enabled phone systems and direct software integration.

The enterprise-grade solution features:



24/7 intelligent voice assistant capable of processing natural language booking requests

Seamless integration with existing golf course management software ecosystems

Automated reservation confirmation through SMS and email notifications

Dynamic pricing compatibility and seasonal demand adaptation Staff cost reduction capabilities through full-process automation

"According to the National Golf Foundation's 2022 Operational Report, 78% of U.S. 18-hole facilities experienced seasonal staffing shortages, particularly impacting customer-facing and maintenance roles during peak demand periods. Our AI-driven solution delivers unprecedented operational efficiency," said Chief Technology Officer at Xiao-I Corporation. "The system develop and operate on tAIkbox platform, which handles 100% of booking calls while maintaining natural conversational flow – never miss out a business opportunity."

The tAIkbox platform's cross-industry adaptability extends far beyond its current deployments in customer service ecosystems and golf course operations. Future implementations could transform sectors ranging from hospitality management-where multilingual guest interactions could be automated-to healthcare facility coordination through natural language processing triage systems. The platform's architecture equally supports supply chain optimization via voice-commanded inventory management and educational institution administration through AI-curated academic scheduling, demonstrating its capacity to redefine operational paradigms across diverse verticals while maintaining unified technical standards.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Berry Xia

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED