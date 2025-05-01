Commercial Lighting Market Size To Hit USD 79.47 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 21.36% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Commercial Lighting Market is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and smart control systems across commercial spaces. Austin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Commercial Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 13.97 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 79.47 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 21.36% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Rising Demand for Smart, Sustainable, and IoT-Integrated Commercial Lighting Solutions Commercial lighting market is growing at a high pace due to the increasing demand for energy efficient as well as cost-effective solutions in accordance with strict environmental rules. One of the biggest drivers of this is the widespread adoption of LED technology that offers longer lifetimes and lower energy usage compared to traditional lighting. At the same time as this, growing confidence in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is enabling advances in smart lighting systems to be developed and deployed. The U.S. Commercial Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 4.25 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.18%. Get a Sample Report of Commercial Lighting Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Philips Lighting (Signify) (Philips Hue)

Acuity Brands (nLight® lighting control system)

GE Lighting (Cync Smart Undercabinet Fixtures)

Osram (Osram Sylvania)

Cree Lighting (SmartCast® Intelligence Platform)

Eaton Lighting (Ephesus sports lighting system)

Hubbell Lighting (LED floodlights)

Litetronics International (LED retrofit kits)

Cooper Lighting Solutions (WaveLinx lighting control system)

Zumtobel Group (Zumtobel Light Centre)

Panasonic (Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb)

Toshiba Lighting (E-Core LED bulb)

RAB Lighting (Outdoor LED lighting fixtures)

Thorn Lighting (Architectural floodlighting) Nanoleaf (Shapes LED light panels). Commercial Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.97 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 79.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.36% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Installation Type (New Installations, Retrofit Installation)

. By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless)

. By End-use (Indoor, Outdoor) Key Drivers . Smart and Sustainable Commercial Lighting Revolution Driven by LED Adoption and IoT Integration.

. Wireless Technology and Smart Cities Drive Growth in Energy Efficient Commercial Lighting Solutions.

This is suitable for both new construction and modernization projects, allowing for its automated controls, energy optimization and improved flexibility of operation. But also In energy saving objectives and in ease of use for users, the movement towards wireless and sensor based systems, including motion sensors and day light harvesting, facilitates. In addition, U.S. government requirements to discontinue mothballed lighting technologies, and to achieve 100 percent LED sales by 2025, are cementing that turnaround. As a result, sustainable, intelligent solutions that reflect modern building requirements have led the rapid evolution of the commercial lighting landscape.

Commercial Lighting Market Trends by Installation Type, Offering, Communication Technology, and End-Use

By Installation Type

In 2023, the commercial lighting market was dominated by the New Installations segment, accounting for 59.7% of the share, due to the continuous ongoing construction activities followed by rising need for energy-efficient lighting systems in several new commercial buildings. This segment primarily includes special lighting which includes LED and smart systems owing to their energy-efficient and cost-effective nature.

Retrofit Installations are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as a result of the rising need to retrofitting to replace the conventional lighting with sustainable lighting solutions. In operation, Retrofit is becoming popular for companies seeking to reduce the expenses in operation and pass energy compliance, especially amongst older specifications.

By Offering

In 2023, the Hardware segment, capturing a 73.7% market share, led the commercial lighting market. The reason is that the usage to various components of lighting in a commercial space from bulbs and fixtures to control units is vast by the scale of a commercial space. Even as energy-efficient technologies improve, the hardware sector remains crucial with most businesses in the realm of replacing their legacy architecture to meet energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

The Software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing adoption of smart lighting systems. These systems offer automation capabilities, energy management functionality, and IoT integration capabilities that give greater control, flexibility, and cost savings.

By Communication Technology

In 2023, wired communication technology held a dominant 63.7% share of the commercial lighting market, due to the more reliable technology, existing infrastructure, and lower installation costs associated with wired communication technology. Until now, wired systems have been the backbone of commercial lighting, due to their reliability, resistance to interference, and integration with existing setups.

Wireless communication technology is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The expansion is driven by the increasing demand for flexible, scalable, and easy-to-install lighting systems. From IoT-endowed wireless systems that minimize energy loss, to systems that offer wireless control and fit into the beautiful mind of a smart technology in an ultra-modern commercial setup.

By End-Use

In 2023, indoor lighting applications dominated the commercial lighting market with a 68.9% share, as demand for energy-saving solutions among offices, retail spaces, warehouses and other indoor facilities remained robust. As such, LED systems literally push forward the vision of smart, sustainable building development by supporting improvements to energy performance that then layer over-the-top with other enhanced building performance technologies to deliver-a response that simply wasn't previously possible over this past era.

Outdoor lighting is expected to experience the fastest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, due to the growing emphasis on smart city initiatives along with efficient street lighting and public safety. Municipalities and commercial properties are increasingly adopting smart lighting solutions for roads, parking areas and public spaces.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Commercial Lighting Market, Request for Analyst Call @

North America Leads Commercial Lighting Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the commercial lighting market with a 36.8% share, owing to the widespread adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions and robust governmental sustainability initiatives. Strong infrastructure, strict energy regulations and major investments in smart building technologies and LED retrofitting back up the region's leadership. Efforts like New York City's LED streetlight upgrade and California's energy efficiency policies have also helped drive progress in commercial lighting. Furthermore, some of the key players in the region such as Acuity Brands and Cree Lighting are still at the forefront of connected lighting solutions.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to fast-paced urbanization, smart city initiatives and strong government support for sustainable lighting. Countries like China, India & Japan are aggressively investing in LED & smart lighting technologies, evident from large scale programs like replace LED in China and UJALA in India. This growth is also supported by developments in IoT-based smart cities in countries such as Singapore and South Korea.

Recent Development



On 29 Oct 2024, Acuity Brands has agreed to acquire Juno Lighting, a leading provider of downlighting and track lighting fixtures for residential and commercial use. This acquisition will enhance Acuity's lighting solutions and expand its product offerings in key markets. On Feb 24, 2025 ams OSRAM's new OSRAM XLS LR6 LED light source, now ready for series production, offers brighter, more efficient lighting solutions for automotive rear lighting, with applications including stop, tail, and turn signals. Its compact design and robust construction provide enhanced durability and versatility for modern vehicle lighting systems.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Commercial Lighting Capacity Utilization

5.2 Communication Technology Adoption

5.3 Energy Efficiency & Smart Lighting Trends

5.4 Automation & Sensor-Based Lighting Adoption

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Commercial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

8. Commercial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Offering

9. Commercial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Communication Technology

10. Commercial Lighting Market Segmentation, by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

