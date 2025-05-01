Gridgain Sponsors Leading Data, Analytics And AI Industry Events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain ® , provider of an ultra-low latency data processing platform for AI, transactional and analytical workloads, today announced sponsorship of multiple industry events in May 2025. GridGain will be a Silver Sponsor and will present at Gartner Data & Analytics London , taking place May 12-14, 2025. GridGain will be a sponsor at Gartner Data & Analytics Tokyo , taking place May 20-22, 2025. GridGain will also join Confluent as a sponsor for its Data Streaming World Tour 2025 , appearing in multiple cities in North America, and will be a sponsor of Confluent Current London , formerly the Kafka Summit, taking place May 21-22, 2025, in London, UK.

"As companies pivot toward practical AI applications and more complex analytical workloads, the need to extend data streaming architectures to enable millisecond-latency data processing is becoming more and more critical," said Katherine Rincon, CMO of GridGain. "We're very excited to join Gartner and Confluent for this year's events to help enterprises of all sizes understand the full power of the GridGain Real-Time Data Processing Platform."

GridGain Joins Gartner

Gartner Data & Analytics Summits are some of the industry's most important gatherings for chief data and analytics officers, and data and analytics leaders aspiring to transform their organizations through the power of data, analytics, and AI.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025 London , May 12-14, 2025

GridGain, a Silver Sponsor of this conference, will be providing demos of the GridGain Platform in Booth #220.



Session: "Data Challenges & Architectures for AI-Driven Businesses"

Presenter: Lalit Ahuja, GridGain's Chief Technology Officer Abstract: Given the ease with which AI-based initiatives can be executed nowadays, it is no surprise that more and more enterprises are considering adopting AI-powered autonomous analytics to make well-informed decisions more economically, improve operational efficiencies, and delight customers. Achieving the true promise of AI, however, requires access to data and the execution of such analytics in real time. Join this session to learn about data processing challenges and architecture patterns fueling AI-driven businesses.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025 Tokyo , May 20-22, 2025

GridGain will be an Exhibitor at this conference, providing demos of the GridGain Platform in Booth #504.

GridGain Joins Confluent

GridGain, a Confluent partner, seamlessly integrates with Confluent to extend Kafka + Flink streaming data pipelines to enable organizations to handle heavy transactional, analytical and AI workloads while maintaining millisecond latencies.

Confluent Data Streaming World Tour 2025

The Data Streaming World Tour is an opportunity to network with data streaming peers and ecosystem partners, hear directly from customers, learn from Apache Kafka experts, and participate in interactive demonstrations and hands-on labs. GridGain has already sponsored and participated in Tour stops in Mountain View, CA and Dallas, TX. Upcoming cities include:



Boston, MA – May 1, 2025

Toronto, Canada – May 8, 2025 Atlanta, GA – June 17, 2025

Current London , May 21-22, 2025

GridGain is a Silver Sponsor of this key industry event focused on data streaming. The conference offers two full days of keynotes and breakout sessions, with an expanded expo. Formerly the Kafka Summit, Current London provides an opportunity for business decision-makers and data streaming practitioners to explore the latest trends, learn from industry experts, and connect with the data streaming community. GridGain will be providing demos of the GridGain Platform in Booth #14.

Connect with GridGain



LinkedIn

X YouTube

About GridGain

GridGain, the original creators of Apache Ignite, provides the only millisecond-latency data platform that combines a fast distributed multi-model database with the execution of AI, analytical and transactional workloads in real time, with unlimited horizontal scalability. GridGain is trusted by leading companies like Citi, Barclays, American Airlines, AutoZone, and UPS to accelerate their existing applications, speed operational analytics and fraud detection, power AI operations, and provide fast-access data hubs. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For GridGain Systems

[email protected]

360.597.4516

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache Ignite is a trademark of The Apache Software Foundation. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE GridGain

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED