Uncork Capital Raises $300 Million To Back The Next Generation Of Category-Defining Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Through more than two decades-and multiple boom-and-bust cycles-we've consistently backed new ideas that became category-defining companies while backing bold founders at the earliest stages, when others hesitate," said Andy McLoughlin, Managing Partner at Uncork Capital. "In times of volatility, founders need conviction-backed capital more than ever. We believe this is one of the most compelling moments to build-and to invest in-the foundational technologies of tomorrow. These new funds position us to do just that."

Uncork VIII will invest in early-stage startups across B2B software, developer tools, and infrastructure, continuing the firm's strategy of leading 35 seed rounds while maintaining significant follow-on reserves. The firm expects to write slightly larger checks with Fund VIII and target marginally higher initial ownership, reflecting a conviction-led approach. Through the Plus IV fund, Uncork will double down on its breakout portfolio companies as they reach their inflection point and scale.

Uncork's portfolio spans multiple inflection-stage companies, including:



Late-Stage : Human Interest, LaunchDarkly, Carrot

Scaling Fast : Tailscale, Hallow, Loft Orbital, ClassDojo, Wrapbook, Crossbeam, and Fountain AI-Native and Early-Stage : GPTZero, Nuon, Ivo, Numeral, Final Round

"Uncork has proven to be the most supportive and helpful investor on our cap table," said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest . "Their ability to effectively communicate our vision and progress to potential investors has been instrumental in raising hundreds of millions of dollars in capital. In fact, many of our current investors were initially introduced to us through Uncork, significantly accelerating our company's growth. They have consistently provided support at every stage and have actively participated in all our financing rounds. We consider Uncork to be one of the top early-stage investors in today's market and highly recommend them to anyone building a high-growth company."

Uncork has built its reputation by backing transformative technologies years ahead of the curve-from early bets in AI to foundational SaaS infrastructure. With over 60 years of collective investing experience, the team reviews over 3,000 startups annually and invests in only the most exceptional founders.

"We seek founders solving real problems with authentic insights, invest early in exceptional teams building transformative companies, and stay the course, said Amy Saper, Partner at Uncork. "Having backed AI-native startups for nearly a decade, we see some of our most exciting portfolio companies building on generative models and creating the infrastructure for the AI economy itself."

Limited partners in the new funds include top-tier university endowments, pension funds, mission-aligned institutions, and repeat backers of the firm's prior vehicles-demonstrating sustained confidence in Uncork's disciplined strategy and founder-first ethos.

"With a proven track record of identifying future tech leaders, a well-respected brand in the VC community, and a great team at its core, Uncork Capital has the vision, discipline, and founder alignment we look for," said Becky Connolly, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Tiger Iron Capital . "Their early recognition of breakthrough technologies and ongoing support for those companies make them ideal partners. We're proud to be part of their next chapter."

The close of these funds marks Uncork's 21st year and ushers in a new chapter in the firm's evolution. Andy McLoughlin now steps into the role of sole managing partner, while founder Jeff Clavier steps back from day-to-day management and continues to invest in frontier tech and emerging innovation.

About Uncork Capital

Uncork Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm that helps founders build category-defining companies from the earliest stages. For more than two decades, through multiple boom-and-bust cycles and across the tech landscape, the firm has backed over 275 companies, including Fitbit, Sendgrid, Eventbrite, Poshmark, and Postmates, as well as fast-growing startups like Human Interest , LaunchDarkly , Carrot Fertility , Tailscale , Loft Orbital , Hallow , Wrapbook , Crossbeam , Fountain , GPTZero , Nuon , Ivo , Numeral , and Final Round . Today, Uncork continues to support the next generation of builders shaping industries across AI, SaaS, infrastructure, consumer, and frontier tech.

