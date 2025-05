Data Storage Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2025 Business Update Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, integrating seamlessly with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today announced plans to host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to discuss the Company's progress and the financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which ended March 31, 2025.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-412-652-1274. A webcast of the call may be accessed at DSC Q1 2025 Earnings Call or on the Company's News & Events section of the website, .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's website ( ) through November 15, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through May 22, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13753165.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DSC provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.

Through its owned and operated cloud platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DSC delivers managed high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Tier 3 data centers support the Company's CloudFirst platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. DSC provides mission-critical solutions to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.

As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar managed cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.

For more information, please visit or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...