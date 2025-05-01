Dfnet Appoints Amy Apostoleris As Chief Executive Officer

Amy Apostoleris, CEO, DFnet

With deep experience across life sciences, Apostoleris will guide DFnet's push into new markets and technologies.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DFnet, a leading provider of clinical data management and eClinical software solutions, today announced the appointment of Amalia (Amy) Apostoleris, MBA, as their new Chief Executive Officer. Apostoleris brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry across pharma, biotech, medtech, medical device, and clinical research. She is a thought leader and has a strong track record of advancing innovation and driving business growth. She has held memberships and leadership roles in various organizations including the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), Women Business Leaders (WBL), DIA, IEEE-CTMN Telehealth and Telemedicine Committee, and Leap Academy."When we founded DFnet, our vision was to build a company that would make a meaningful impact in clinical research and global health," said Co-Founder Darryl Pahl. "Today, as we grow our global team and expand into new markets, having the right, seasoned leadership in place is more important than ever. Amy brings the experience, energy, and vision to guide DFnet into the future."Before joining DFnet, Apostoleris served as CEO of PatientX, a patient experience data analytics platform, and Global Head of Digital Clinical Trial Solutions at Medocity. She also held senior leadership roles at Pfizer, Syneos Health, INC Research (now Syneos), and ICON, managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios and forging transformative partnerships across the life sciences industry. Apostoleris is recognized for her leadership and deep understanding of the drug development continuum from early phase to commercialization. She has experience in digital health, decentralized clinical trials (DCT) and commercialization strategies that drive operational excellence and patient-centric innovation.Building on its strong foundation in global health, DFnet is expanding operations to serve biotech and pharmaceutical markets in North America and worldwide. The company provides integrated data management, advanced data science services, and its trusted DFdiscover Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform. DFnet also offers a suite of solutions, including ePRO, eConsent, and study randomization tools, which empower research organizations with flexible, regulatory-ready technology to support the evolving clinical landscape."DFnet's legacy of excellence, combined with its global vision and deep client partnerships, creates a powerful platform for innovation," said Apostoleris. "I am honored to join this exceptional team and excited to lead DFnet's next phase of growth. Together, we will deliver greater impact across global health, biotech, and pharmaceutical research."DFnet remains committed to advancing clinical research innovation and expanding its global impact in 2025 and beyond.To learn more about DFnet's clinical research solutions, visit .About DFnetDFnet is a global leader in clinical research data management, data science services, and eClinical solutions. Our team supports research organizations around the world with flexible, regulatory-ready solutions designed to advance clinical innovation and improve outcomes. With DFnet Mzansi based in South Africa and team members across the United States and Canada, we combine global reach with deep local expertise. Our trusted DFdiscover EDC platform and decades of operational excellence enable us to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions across global health, biotech, and pharmaceutical research. Learn more at .

