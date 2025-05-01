Virtusa To Adopt Google Workspace With Gemini In Expansive New Partnership

The digital business strategy and engineering leader will bring innovative Google AI solutions to employees, expanding value for joint customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that Virtusa Corporation , a global leader in digital business strategy, product, and platform engineering, will migrate onto Google Workspace and adopt Google Workspace with Gemini to improve collaboration and communication across the organization and with its customers. In addition to deploying Google Workspace for its employees, Virtusa also plans to migrate its security infrastructure to Google Cloud security solutions.

As a domain-focused digital engineering organization, Virtusa is deeply committed to providing impeccable service and value for its clients, which include leading financial institutions, healthcare providers, manufacturers, and more. Google Workspace with Gemini will help Virtusa employees deliver on this commitment, providing employees access to AI securely embedded in tools like Docs, Sheets, NotebookLM, and others. This will help Virtusa employees transform the way their enterprise operates, provide a broad range of technology and security solutions for their clients, conduct valuable industry research, quickly analyze and take action on customer data and trends, and more.

Through this partnership, Virtusa will also be better equipped to deliver solutions to its clients that leverage Google Cloud technologies, bringing more value to shared customers at scale. This includes areas such as cloud technologies, data, and responsible AI.

"At Virtusa, we believe AI is the key to unlocking competitive differentiation and the next generation of enterprise experiences for ourselves and our clients. We look forward to embarking on a true, 360-degree collaboration with Google Cloud," said Virtusa CEO Nitesh Banga. "With Google Workspace with Gemini, we're confident we'll deliver better employee experiences, boost employee productivity, enhance collaboration and security, and fuel creativity across the organization."

"Generative AI has the potential to transform the way people and teams work and collaborate, helping streamline everything from daily tasks to complex problem solving," said Michael Clark, President, North America, Google Cloud. "Virtusa has been a longtime partner for Google Cloud. Today, we're proud to deepen our engagement with Virtusa on its innovation journey as it migrates to Google Workspace and delivers more value to our shared customers."

About Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a suite of productivity apps, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Meet, Vids, and more, that are trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 11 million paying customers. Google Workspace helps people and teams do their best work across any device, from anywhere. AI has been used in Google Workspace for years to improve grammar, efficiency, security, and more with features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose, and malware and phishing protection in Gmail. Now, Google Workspace with Gemini brings AI into the entire suite.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers who partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

