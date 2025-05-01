Edward J. Zarach & Associates Rebrands As Zarach Logistics To Reflect Strategic Growth And Industry Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As our business evolves and the global supply chain becomes more complex, it was time for our brand to evolve with it," said Edward Zarach, Owner of Zarach Logistics. "The namereflects both who we are and the value we deliver-clear, bold, and firmly rooted in logistics."

Honoring Our Legacy While Building for the Future

While the name has changed, the values remain the same. The Zarach name has been retained to honor the company's rich history, built by founder Edward Zarach over four decades ago. The name continues to carry a reputation for integrity, reliability, and personalized service-now under a modern identity that speaks directly to the logistics community.

"This rebrand is about evolution, not reinvention," said Allan Zarach, Executive Vice President of Zarach Logistics and son of the founder. "We've always been a logistics-first company. Now, our brand reflects that more clearly-while staying true to the legacy my father built and the relationships we've formed over the past 40+ years."

A Bold Identity for Bold Moves

The new Zarach Logistics brand is defined by a confident, bold typeface , symbolizing the company's forward momentum and leadership in an ever-evolving market. This boldness represents more than just a visual shift-it reflects the company's commitment to making a bold impact on the supply chain industry through innovation, strategic partnerships, and client-focused solutions.

The Iconic Blue Swoosh: A Legacy Reimagined

The rebrand retains the company's iconic blue swoosh , a design element that has been a visual thread throughout the company's history. More than a stylistic choice, the swoosh serves as a versatile symbol representing Zarach's multimodal logistics capabilities:



A road , signaling domestic transportation and ground freight

A plane contrail , representing global air cargo expertise A coastline , highlighting Zarach's deep roots in ocean freight services

"The blue swoosh connects the past with the present. It's a powerful symbol that speaks to movement, connection, and our commitment to delivering freight across every mode with precision and care," said Joe Porter, Chief Marketing Officer.

Same Partnership. New Chapter.

Clients can expect the same world-class service, experienced team, and commitment to excellence-now with a brand identity that fully reflects the scope and scale of what Zarach Logistics brings to the table.

" This brand transformation positions us for long-term growth while reinforcing the trust our clients have come to expect," said Kevin Peto, Chief Financial Officer of Zarach Logistics. "It's not just a new name; it's a renewed commitment to delivering strategic, efficient, and reliable logistics solutions in every corner of the world."

As Zarach Logistics looks to the future, the company is excited to continue building lasting relationships, delivering seamless global supply chain solutions, and pushing the industry forward-boldly, strategically, and with purpose.

For more information about Zarach Logistics and to explore the new brand, visit zarachlogistics

