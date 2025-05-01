Beyond Meat® Launches Beyond Chicken® Pieces At Kroger Stores Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The all-new juicy, tender Beyond Chicken Pieces offer 21g of clean plant protein and are made from simple ingredients and heart-healthyavocado oil

For recipes packed with plant protein and inspired by NBA players' go-to pre- and post-game meals, download GO BEYOND THE BUZZER , a free digital cookbook featuring dishes made with Beyond Chicken Pieces, Beyond Steak, Beyond Beef and more

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the national rollout of Beyond Chicken Pieces at over 1,900 Kroger stores across the US. With fans taking to Beyond Meat's social media channels to request the return of unbreaded chicken, the all-new Beyond Chicken Pieces offer consumers the delicious and satisfying taste of unbreaded chicken with the added nutritional benefits of plant-based protein.

Delivering on taste, nutrition, convenience and versatility, and made from simple ingredients including avocado oil, which is high in heart-healthy2 monounsaturated fats, Beyond Chicken Pieces offer 21g of clean plant protein per serving with only 0.5g saturated fat, no cholesterol, no GMOs, and no added hormones or antibiotics. These impressive nutritionals meet the stringent criteria of leading health organizations, including the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life program of the American Diabetes Association. Beyond Chicken Pieces are also certified by the Clean Label Project, which recognizes products that meet rigorous standards for safety and transparency.

"The Beyond Meat journey began with a game-changing plant-based chicken product, and today-after several years of research to raise the bar on taste, clean ingredients, and nutrition-I am thrilled to re-introduce this platform as Beyond Chicken Pieces. Beyond Chicken Pieces reflect our commitment to ingredient integrity and outsized nutritional benefits, boasting 21g of plant protein together with heart-healthy3 avocado oil. We hope you will join us in enjoying this truly delicious and versatile product made from simple and clean ingredients," said Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO of Beyond Meat.

To highlight how versatile and impactful plant-based eating can be, Beyond Meat partnered with the National Basketball Players Association on a first-of-its-kind digital cookbook, GO BEYOND THE BUZZER . The exclusive recipe collection features dishes inspired by NBA athletes, including favorites from Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Cade Cunningham and Kyrie Irving. For recipes like Jarred Vanderbilt's Beyond Chicken Fajita Bowl featuring Beyond Chicken Pieces as well as dishes including Beyond Steak, Beyond Beef and more, visit to download the cookbook for free.

For more recipes, more information or to find the store nearest you, visit .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

...

3 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

