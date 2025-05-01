Grantyd Launches As First-Ever Autofill Platform For Grant Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional platforms that focus on post-submission management, Grantyd is built for the real work of applying. With a web extension, users can extract application questions directly from online portals into the Grantyd platform, draft responses with AI, collaborate with team members, and autofill answers back into the original application.

"Grantyd was built for the people I admire most-fundraisers," said Francesca Axam-Frederick, CEO and Cofounder of Grantyd. "As a former fundraiser myself, I know the weight you carry. Grantyd is here to lighten that load and give you the time, clarity, and support you deserve."

At the heart of Grantyd is a contextual autofill engine-patent-pending technology designed to understand the structure of grant applications and intelligently match questions to stored content. It eliminates the need to toggle between tabs or copy-paste responses across multiple platforms.

With a user-friendly interface and built-in collaboration tools, Grantyd is already changing how nonprofit professionals approach grant writing.

"This is so good. I'm sitting here with so many grants and I'm not a grant writer. I'm a Chief Development Officer and don't have time to write. What a game changer," said Liz Helmer Loreti, Chief Development Officer, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

"I love this tool. I think it's awesome," added Laura Coats, Grant Writer, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

Grantyd also breaks the mold with transparent, affordable pricing to ensure access across organizations of all sizes:



Free Tier – Ideal for solo fundraisers or small teams

AI Tier – $20/month – Unlocks AI-assisted drafting and autofill features Collaboration Tier – $45/month – Enables real-time teamwork and shared workflows

With more than $88 billion in grant funding awarded annually, Grantyd offers a vital solution in a high-pressure industry. The average mid-sized grant takes 25–30 hours to complete-time Grantyd helps reduce by up to 60% through automation and AI.

Whether you're a one-person powerhouse or a large team with high turnover, Grantyd is designed to scale with you-no paywalls, no hidden fees, just smart tools built for meaningful work.

Grantyd is live-sign up today at . It's free to get started.

Media Contact:

Antonio Santoro | Publicist

336-747-0599

[email protected]

ABOUT GRANTYD

Grantyd is the only grant tech platform with patent-pending autofill technology, built for the real work of applying for grants. With a browser extension that extracts application questions, an AI-powered drafting interface, and one-click autofill back into the portal, Grantyd is transforming how nonprofits fund their missions. Learn more at .

SOURCE Grantyd