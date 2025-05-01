Kandi Rolls Out First U.S.-Made Vehicle, Kicking Off Local Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINHUA, CHINA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the“Company”), a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its manufacturing facility in Garland, Texas has officially commenced operations. The first electric golf cart assembled in the U.S. has come off the production line, representing a major milestone in Kandi's“Made in North America” initiative and a key advancement in the Company's U.S. expansion strategy.

“The launch of our Texas facility positions Kandi among the few manufacturers of all-electric off-road vehicles to achieve localized production in North America,” said Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies.“The establishment of U.S.-based production significantly enhances our operational agility, shortens delivery times, and enables us to better serve customers with high-quality electric off-road vehicles. This milestone lays a solid foundation for our continued growth and innovation in the U.S. market.”

The Garland facility spans approximately 74,758 square feet on a 4.56-acre site. It is equipped to produce Kandi's complete lineup of electric off-road vehicles, including UTVs and other recreational models.

Strategically located in the Dallas metropolitan area, the facility strengthens Kandi's distribution capabilities by improving delivery speed and customer responsiveness. As the Company further builds out its U.S. production capacity, it expects to enhance its competitiveness and overall operational efficiency in the North American market.

As part of the Company's broader localization strategy, Kandi previously announced a partnership with CBAK Energy Technology to develop two lithium battery production facilities in the United States, further expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint.

