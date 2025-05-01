SAIC Awarded New $55 Million Mission Integration Contract From Space Development Agency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Work on Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Tranche 3 Program Integration will increase warfighter lethality and decision dominance

RESTON, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) has been awarded the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) Tranche 3 Program Integration (T3PI) contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA). This new $55 million contract spans a five-year performance period and is set for a May 1, 2025, program start.

The PWSA is a constellation populated with multi-vendor space vehicles for the Transport, Tracking and Custody Layers and an associated ground system designed to address critical Department of Defense capability gaps associated with closing challenging kill chains with precision and speed. The Tranche 3 space layers will provide multi-band global communications access and persistent encrypted connectivity for warfighter missions, global missile defense, augmented Position, Navigation and Timing and 24/7, all-weather custody of time-sensitive targets. Under this new contract, SAIC will deliver mission-first management of enterprise requirements, schedule, engineering, technical reviews and risk to help address the complexity of integrating multiple Tranche 3 space layers, the ground segment, the existing space segments and operational users.

“T3PI is a strategic win for SAIC because it demonstrates our proven expertise in mission integration and digital engineering,” said David Ray, SAIC executive vice president of Space and Intelligence Business Group.“But most importantly, it's a win for warfighters as SAIC works with our robust ecosystem of partners, including the Space Development Agency and U.S. Space Force to integrate threat kill chains at speed. Ultimately, this work increases warfighter lethality and decision dominance in all domains – land, sea, air, space and cyber.”

As America's leading Mission Integrator, SAIC delivers advanced technology solutions for national imperatives including all-domain warfighting and next-generation space capabilities. The Fortune 500 company is already working with SDA on the innovative Battle Management Command, Control and Communications (BMC3) program which securely delivers apps to in-orbit satellites. For SDA's Tranche 3 Layers, SAIC has assembled a highly experienced team to provide comprehensive systems engineering support to ensure seamless mission integration of the PWSA space, ground and user segments. This approach guarantees a tailored, scalable and secure solution for space operations, aligned with SDA's planned launch windows.

“Beyond delivering next-gen warfighting capabilities, T3PI highlights the need of a data-centric mission integration approach for the space, intelligence and military communities,” Ray continued.“For new national imperatives like Golden Dome for America missile defense, premier mission integrators will be essential to fuse existing all-domain systems with newly created infrastructure using advanced commercial technologies like digital engineering, AI, cloud and multi-level security. We're excited to get started on T3PI so that we can efficiently maximize value for the American taxpayers with speed and scale for the best mission outcomes.”

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets include secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom .

