Openana Launches First Enterprise Grade Platform Of Autonomous Engineers, Redefining The Future SDLC And PDLC

- Rajiv Sondhi, CEO OpenAnaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OpenAna, the pioneer in autonomous engineering, today announced the launch of OpenAna 2.0, a transformational platform that brings together Autonomous Software Engineers, Security Engineers, DevSecOps/SRE Engineers, and AI/ML Engineers into a unified enterprise solution. With this release, OpenAna introduces the industry's first full-spectrum Autonomous Engineering Platform, purpose-built to meet the complex needs of modern digital enterprises from code to cloud-and beyond.In a landscape overwhelmed by fragmented tools and siloed teams, OpenAna 2.0 offers a radical new approach: a cohesive ecosystem of AI-powered engineers that work collaboratively, autonomously, and at scale. From writing production-grade code to remediating security vulnerabilities, managing infrastructure, and executing data workflows, OpenAna is designed to augment human teams, accelerate delivery, and reduce risk across the entire software lifecycle.“Most enterprises still focus on AI coding assistants for developers, OpenAna 2.0 is much bigger than that. We've built a platform of autonomous engineers who handle software development, security remediation, operations, and AI/ML pipelines,” said Rajiv Sondhi, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenAna.“It's not about faster code; it's about faster transformation.”Key Capabilities of OpenAna 2.0🔧 Autonomous Software EngineerEnd-to-end application development-from design to deploymentOperates with 70% autonomy, requiring minimal human oversightHandles large-scale codebases, improving speed and quality🛡️ Autonomous Security EngineerIntegrated support for Threat Modeling, SBOM, SCA, SAST, Secrets Detection, and API SecurityFocuses not just on identifying vulnerabilities-but fixing themWorks with leading tools like Wiz, Snyk, Tenable, Checkmarx, and more under the "Found by X, Fixed by Ana" paradigm⚙️ Autonomous DevSecOps & SRE EngineerAutomates infrastructure provisioning, CI/CD pipelines, and incident resolutionReduces MTTR and ensures high system reliability across environmentsLearns and adapts with every incident to improve future response🧠 AI/ML & Data EngineerManages end-to-end AI workflows, including data preparation, model development, and deploymentSupports LLM fine-tuning, pipeline orchestration, and scalable model opsProvides native support for vector DBs, embeddings, and hybrid modelsWhy Enterprises Choose OpenAna1. Unified Platform: Replace dozens of tools with a single autonomous layer for engineering2. Enterprise-Ready: Secure by design, deployable via SaaS or private VPC3. 8x More Productive: Compared to traditional AI assistants and legacy DevSecOps setups4. Rapid ROI: Clients report 50–70% time savings and over 60% cost reduction on key projectsTrusted by Global Enterprises: From legacy modernization to new app delivery, Ana is driving transformation at scaleReal-World ImpactOpenAna has already delivered significant outcomes across industries:A Fortune 500 company cut crash resolution time by 65% using Ana's mobile app reliability stackA legacy inventory management system was modernized in half the usual time, with zero downtimeOne mid-cap enterprise reduced outsourced engineering spend by 27% by integrating Ana across software, security, and infraAvailabilityOpenAna 2.0 is now available to enterprise clients worldwide. Deployment options include fully managed SaaS, hybrid, or on-premise VPC to meet the strictest compliance and security requirements.About OpenAnaOpenAna is a platform of Autonomous Engineers, designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises across software, security, DevOps, and AI/ML. Unlike traditional tools that assist developers, Ana autonomously executes engineering tasks at scale-from building applications to remediating vulnerabilities and running operations. OpenAna enables enterprises to accelerate innovation, reduce engineering costs, and future-proof their digital transformation.Visit to learn more or book a demo.Media Contact:Ana📧 ...

