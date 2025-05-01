Parks Associates: Rising Home Energy Demand Opens Opportunities For Smarter Energy Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Parks Associates will share more research on this topic at the 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference , May 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy in Plano, Texas. Sessions will explore how smart home automation and eco-tech innovations are advancing energy and water management, driving sustainability, and shaping the future of home living.

The research highlights major opportunities for utilities, retailers, and smart home technology providers to engage consumers through bundled solutions, targeted incentives, and AI-driven automation. Key findings from the study:



47% of US internet households are interested in electricity storage solutions.

75% of solar owners find it appealing to charge home batteries when energy is cheapest and then use them to power the home when it's most expensive.

Participation in energy programs like time-of-use (TOU) tariffs and demand response (DR) can improve utilities' Net Promoter Scores (NPS); research finds a 31-point difference in NPS scores between consumers not participating in these energy programs and those who do, demonstrating a strong link between energy engagement and consumer satisfaction. 46% of smart device owners express willingness to share energy usage data to improve home energy efficiency.

"Consumers today want real-time insight and control over their energy use," said Jennifer Kent , VP of Research, Parks Associates. "Smart home brands and utilities must work together to meet these expectations, making energy management seamless, automated, and rewarding."

Speakers at CONNECTIONSTM will share insights on smart home automation, sustainable living, and the future of energy management. John Hughes, Chief Engineer, Residential Controls at Trane Technologies and Technical Work Group Chair at the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), will deliver the keynote "Smarter Together: How Industry Standards are Building a Unified Smart Home Ecosystem," and Dave Porter, Managing Director at Vivint, will discuss "Empowering Your Home with Smart Energy Solutions" in his keynote.

The session "Eco–Tech: Building Sustainability into Daily Living" features the following speakers:



Casey Anderson, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Lennox International

Victor Carrasco, Director - Strategic Accounts, Johnson Controls Svetlin Todorov, CEO, Shelly USA

For more information on Smarter Energy at Home: Intelligence, Coordination, Services , visit .

