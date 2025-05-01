Adversa AI Named Winner In Genai Security During 2025 RSACTM Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's premier cybersecurity publication, honors the most innovative and forward-thinking companies from around the globe. Winners are unveiled each year during the prestigious RSACTM Conference.

"Adversa AI Red Teaming Platform is designed to enhance GenAI application and Agentic AI Security by continuously simulating and automatically uncovering known and unknown vulnerabilities before attackers do," said Alex Polyakov, CEO and founder of Adversa AI. "Our platform continuously simulates real-world adversarial techniques, from prompt injections, jailbreaks, to model exploitations, providing enterprises with critical insights and actionable defenses. We are proud to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for helping organizations safeguard the future of AI through continuous, automated security validation."

Adversa AI advanced technology was recently proven by uncovering 0-day unknown vulnerabilities in top AI models such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Grok, and others within hours of its release. Acting as a "continuous attack surface management" for AI systems, Adversa AI seamlessly integrates into enterprise security workflows, compliance programs, and incident response operations, providing real-time insights into GenAI-specific risks.

Adversa AI empowers security, risk, and AI development teams to defend against evolving threats targeting Generative AI and Agentic AI systems. It has already helped Fortune 500 companies and the leading solution providers across US, EU and Asia to proactively test and protect their most critical AI Assets.

"Adversa AI embodies the three major features our judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, delivering a cost-effective solution, and innovating in ways that can prevent breaches before they happen," said Gary S. Milliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI leads continuous AI Red Teaming and proactive security testing for Generative AI and agentic systems. Its platform automates GenAI security validation, helping enterprises uncover vulnerabilities, prioritize risks, and defend AI innovations before attacks occur. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global technology leaders, Adversa AI bridges cybersecurity and AI development, building resilience by design.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals.

Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the ebay ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Learn more about us at Cyber Defense Magazine and visit Cyber Defense TV and Cyber Defense Radio to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of the winning company executives. Join a webinar at Cyber Defense Webinars and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

