Nexar And HDVI Partner To Bring AI-Powered Dashcam Solutions To Commercial Fleets

New Partnership Empowers Fleets with Easy-to-Install Safety Technology, Streamlined Claims Support, and Exclusive Access for HDVI Insureds

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 Nexar , a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-driven commercial auto insurance provider. Through this collaboration, HDVI's insured fleets now have access to Nexar's innovative, self-installed dashcam technology designed to improve safety, simplify claims processes, and deliver enhanced value to both agents and insureds.

As commercial auto insurance markets face rising loss ratios, increasing litigation, and more frequent fraudulent claims, fleets are under pressure to find smarter, faster solutions. Nexar's AI-driven dashcams provide fleets with critical, real-time insights by detecting and reconstructing collisions, helping reduce fraud, and accelerate claims resolutions.

"We're thrilled to partner with HDVI to bring our easy-to-use, powerful technology to even more fleets," said Jon Miller, Vice President of Enterprise Growth at Nexar. "Together, we're giving fleets the tools they need to improve safety, stay ahead of risk, and operate more efficiently-without complicated installs or high upfront costs."

As part of the partnership, HDVI insureds will receive exclusive discounted access to Nexar's hardware. The collaboration also enables HDVI agents to offer their clients a field-tested solution proven to deliver real-world impact.

"HDVI is always looking for new ways to help our customers protect their drivers and reduce operational risks," said Keith Halasy, Chief Revenue Officer of HDVI. "Nexar's AI-powered dashcam solution reflects our safety-first approach, and delivers tremendous value for trucking operations that want to improve how they manage safety and claims."

With Nexar's solution, fleets typically achieve over 85% installation success within days, allowing them to benefit from actionable data insights almost immediately. By simplifying technology adoption and providing real-time support for safer driving, the Nexar and HDVI partnership positions fleets to better manage today's risks.

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at .

About HDVI

HDVI is a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider. The company assesses risk using historical and real-time telematics data and provides tools and services that help fleets increase safety, reward safe driving, and benefit from efficient and fair claims processing. HDVI is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in Greenville, South Carolina and Columbus. High Definition Vehicles Insurance, Inc. is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, visit .

