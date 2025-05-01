FEI's 2025 Financial Leadership Summit AI And Risk Management Technology Meets Strategy

Keynote by Molly Bloom one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women, Bestselling Author of Molly's Game

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, proudly announces its highly anticipated 2025 Financial Leadership Summit. Join hundreds of financial professionals nationwide at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and Spa from May 18 to 20. This premier event empowers leaders to drive innovation, mitigate risks, and stay ahead in an ever-changing financial landscape. Conference attendees will also be eligible to receive up to 10.5 CPE credits, or 14.5 CPE credits if they attend the post-conference workshop.

Some key highlights include Molly Bloom, the bestselling author, entrepreneur, and former member of the U.S. Ski Team behind "Molly's Game," who will share real-world insights on resilience, risk-taking, and leadership in high-stakes environments. Cam Andriola and Bradley Niezielski of Deloitte will take attendees on a journey about AI Governance, describing how integrating AI into business operations transforms internal processes, offering increased efficiencies and insights. Attendees will also learn how to navigate financial challenges from Las Vegas' top financial leaders, Michael Crome of the Las Vegas Raiders, Susan Hitch of Circa Resort & Casino, Lisa Motley of the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, and Lori Nelson-Kraft of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix during the "Risk Management Strategies: Navigating Challenges in Sin City" session.

"The FEI Financial Leadership Summit continues to be one of the most preeminent education and networking events in the finance profession," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO, FEI and FERF. "We continue to challenge our association to deliver the strongest agenda to empower our membership of financial leaders to make decisions and lead their organizations with knowledge, confidence, agility, and ease, particularly around mitigating risk and AI."

The agenda features distinguished speakers and thought-provoking sessions curated by FEI's membership-driven organization. Additional highlights include:



State of the U.S. Parcel Market 2025

Leveraging Finance Automation to Mitigate Risk in Times of Uncertainty

Risk Management Strategies: Navigation Challenges in Sin City

Enhancing Change: How Financial Executives Can Lead with Agility and Confidence

The Modern Threat Landscape: What AI Financial Execs Should Know and How to Approach it

Optimizing Reporting, Analytics, and AI to Strengthen Financial Resilience

AI with Purpose: Exploring Agentic Solutions in Finance & Accounting

AI-Powered Finance: From Automation to Autonomous Decision-Making

Leveraging AI + Automation to Reduce Cost and Uplevel Operational Success

Standing Out in a Board Search: The CFO's Guide

Navigating the Complexities of Deals: Opportunities, Risks and Reporting in M&A and IPOs

ICHRA: The Solution for that Health Insurance Ticking Time Bomb on the Balance Sheet

Spend Optimization Reinvented: Next-Generation Strategies to Unlock Hidden EBITDA Navigating the Financial Horizon: Reporting, Regulatory Shifts & the Looming Tax Cliff

In addition to these sessions, attendees can engage in networking events, fostering valuable connections with peers and industry experts. Following the conference, attendees can participate in a post-conference workshop titled "Chief Capital Officer: Catalyst for Board Director and CEO Excellence." This session will provide insights into the evolving role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and equip attendees with the skills to drive sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Inaugural FERF Golf Invitational

This year, attendees have an exclusive opportunity to tee off for financial excellence at the inaugural FERF Golf Invitational. Financial professionals will come together on May 18 for another exceptional networking event at the Palm Course in Angel Park, Las Vegas, for world-class golfing with a noble fundraising cause made possible by Gold Sponsor Microsoft, and Silver Sponsors, Oracle NetSuite, and PwC.

FEI's Financial Leadership Summit is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and to the premier sponsors and exhibitors who make this event possible.

For full agenda details and registration, visit .

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED