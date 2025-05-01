CleanArc Data Centers Welcomes Investment from Nuveen

Ongoing Partnership with Snowhawk Fuels Additional Investment in Unique Renewables-Focused Hyperscale Data Center Platform



LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanArc Data Centers ("CleanArc"), a developer and operator of renewables-focused hyperscale data center campuses, announced today a strategic investment from Nuveen , the investment manager of TIAA. This marks another important strategic milestone for CleanArc, further underscoring the strength of its mission and growing market presence. With more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management, Nuveen's backing provides strong financial resources and strategic capabilities to support CleanArc's expansion efforts.

The investment will aid in fast-tracking the development of CleanArc's flagship data center campus in Virginia, designed to deliver 300 MW of capacity by Q1 2027. The site will receive two 300 MW transformers in late 2026 - one of the largest 2N power deliveries to the Virginia global cluster for a data center campus. The groundbreaking for the new campus is scheduled for Q2 2025.

"The addition of Nuveen as an investment partner is a powerful endorsement of the leading-edge data center platform we're building," said James Trout , Founder and CEO of CleanArc. "As one of the world's largest asset managers with more than a century of experience, Nuveen is an ideal fit as we advance the next generation of renewables-focused hyperscale campuses. With this investment - alongside the support of Snowhawk Partners and Townsend Group - we're accelerating our mission to deliver the industry's most sustainable, future-ready data centers."

As a strategic investor in Snowhawk and a global leader in infrastructure asset management, Nuveen's investment reflects growing interest in digital infrastructure and deepens its exposure to CleanArc's platform as demand accelerates across the sector.

"Nuveen is focused on expanding its investment in digital infrastructure, and CleanArc stood out for its strong leadership, commercial traction and commitment to sustainability," said Isela Bahena , Managing Director, Nuveen Infrastructure. "As CleanArc continues to scale, we believe it's well positioned to play a defining role in the future of data center development."

Snowhawk continues to lead as the majority stakeholder in CleanArc, now joined by Nuveen and Townsend Group as minority partners in growth.

"We're proud to deepen our partnership with Nuveen through this strategic investment in CleanArc," said Brian McMullen , Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Snowhawk Partners. "As a long-standing strategic partner to Snowhawk, we are delighted to welcome Nuveen as an investor in CleanArc and look forward to our continued partnership in powering the next wave of AI and cloud innovation."

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2024 and operations in 32 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit Nuveen .

About Snowhawk

Snowhawk is a private investment firm that targets strategic majority investments in businesses that power the economy's digital transition across cloud, connectivity and technology services. Founded in 2022, the Snowhawk team brings long investing histories and deep operating expertise in partnering with management teams to create strong performance and enduring value for companies, customers and investors. For more information, visit snowhawkpartners .

About CleanArc

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components - scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production - under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities - but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today. To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

JSA for CleanArc

+1 866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanArc Data Centers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED