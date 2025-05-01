Constructor Named 'Retail Company Of The Year' In 2025 American Business Awards®

This marks the second year in a row that Constructor has earned a gold award in this program; judges praise its 'supersonic growth journey' and 'innovation'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, is a winner in the 2025 American Business Awards®. Constructor earned gold - the highest-level honor - for "Retail Company of the Year" in the mid-sized company division, with judges calling Constructor "innovative," "groundbreaking," and "a game-changer in the ecommerce world."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The program received more than 3,600 nominations this year.

Constructor was recognized for enabling product discovery - powered by factors beyond keyword relevance - and connecting shoppers to the products they actually want to buy: aligned with their individual affinities and in-the-moment intent. Retailers worldwide use Constructor to create personalized, revenue-generating experiences across search results , browse functionality , product recommendations , landing pages , AI Shopping Assistant results and more - including sponsored listings on retail websites and apps, through Constructor's recently announced Retail Media Suite.

This is the second year in a row Constructor has won gold in the American Business Awards. Its AI Shopping Assistant, a conversational product discovery tool, was the gold and People's Choice Stevie® Award winner for "New Product of the Year: Electronic Commerce Solution" in last year's program.

Take it from the judges

Here's what the American Business Awards judges had to say about Constructor this year:



"Constructor's consistent revenue doubling, high-profile clients, strong investor confidence, and advanced tools like the AI Shopping Assistant reflect notable industry leadership."

"Innovative company! Keep leading the way!"

"The company's expansion, retention rates, and solid financial growth demonstrate its industry leadership and relevance."

"Constructor delivers personalization products that have disrupted critical aspects like search results, browse experiences, product recommendations and much more."

"The firm has already experienced a supersonic growth journey and has set itself for scaling new heights."

"Congratulations on delivering significant, validated performance gains in ecommerce through AI-powered personalization at scale."

"One of the important factors in measuring success of an ecommerce company is customer retention, which Constructor achieved 98%."

"Constructor has shown excellent growth and innovation."

"Constructor can be a game-changer in the ecommerce world. It has correctly addressed the pain points of sellers and buyers." "Its innovations like AI Shopping Assistant and Attribute Enrichment are groundbreaking."

Constructor momentum

This win comes on the heels of other milestones and accolades for Constructor. The company was recently named to Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies " list for retail - praised for "for pointing shoppers toward what they need" and "improv[ing] merchants' bottom lines" - and described in Forbes as "leading the charge in redefining ecommerce search and product discovery through advanced AI-driven personalization." Constructor also earned five gold Stevie Awards last year, across the American Business Awards and multiple other Stevie Awards programs.

In addition, Constructor is a current finalist in the Retail Systems Awards (for "Most Disruptive Retail Technology," "Ecommerce Solution of the Year," and "Ecommerce Technology Vendor of the Year") and K5 Commerce Awards ("Innovative Tech Tools" and "Search & Marketing" categories). Last year, the company nearly doubled revenue for the fourth consecutive year and powered more than 250 billion shopper interactions and queries - delivering 8,000 personalized experiences per second.

"We're grateful to be recognized again by the Stevie Awards. We know we can't rest on our laurels, and that we have to earn our customers' business every day through continuous innovation and finding more ways we can help them. I believe that our recognition by the Stevie Awards is really a recognition of that, and a reinforcement that that is what we have to keep delivering for our customers," said Constructor CEO Eli Finkelshteyn. "Being able to help and empower our customers is what truly motivates us. We're committed to supporting retailers' current and evolving needs, as they seek to engage shoppers with attractive digital experiences that drive loyalty and revenue."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor

SOURCE Constructor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED