From Ocean-To-Table, Season Five Of “The Fishmonger” Explores The Heart Of Sustainable Seafood On Outdoor Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The Fishmonger” Features San Diego Native Tommy Gomes and is Produced by“Ranch America” and“Dead Meat” Production Team

Denver, CO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set sail on an exciting new seafood adventure as Outdoor Channel , a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, brings back The Fishmonger for its highly anticipated fifth season, premiering on May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET during the network's“Taste of the Wild” block of programming Monday evenings. Hosted by the charismatic and knowledgeable Tommy Gomes , who is known as“The Fishmonger,” the series continues to explore the world of sustainable fishing, local seafood traditions, and the people who work tirelessly to deliver ocean-to-table experiences.

Throughout the series, Gomes travels across the country to showcase the best of what the waters and coastal communities have to offer. Each episode highlights a unique aspect of the seafood industry, from harvesting and cooking to sustainable practices and cultural traditions.

This season sees him spending the bulk of his time on the eastern seaboard by seeking blue crab in Wilmington, N.C.; learning commercial spearfishing in Cape Fear, N.C., and seeing how caviar is harvested in Smyrna, N.C., before heading to Washington to learn from the Yakima Tribe, then heading down the coast into Portland, Ore. for small bites with the locals and finally landing at his own Tunaville Market in San Diego, Calif.

After five seasons, the show's dedication to celebrating the hardworking men and women in the seafood industry and their commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever. Gomes's passion for honest storytelling and his unique way of connecting with people enrich every episode.

“This season, we're exploring not only the fish on your plate but the stories behind it,” says host, Tommy Gomes.“From ancient fishing techniques to modern sustainability practices, we're connecting communities through the one thing we all love-great seafood.”

The Fishmonger began as a salute to the challenges and triumphs of San Diego's fishermen and the communal table they share with chefs, neighbors, and the global market. With his roots deeply embedded in his Portuguese family's fishing legacy, Tommy Gomes has become an icon of the sea's bounty, celebrating each catch's story from ocean to plate.

Gomes's infectious passion has led to local and international acclaim, and he's not slowing down. His commitment to sustainable, responsible seafood practices, and his zeal for educating the public about the ocean's treasures, have made him an influential voice in the fishing industry.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Gomes relishes time at local eateries, watching hockey, and cruising in his boat, motorcycle, or classic '55 Ford pickup.

Catch up on past seasons of The Fishmonger on MyOutdoorTV , Outdoor Sportsman Group's number one streaming service. MOTV is available to subscribers on ALL DEVICES. For more information about MyOutdoorTV, visit MyOutdoorTV.com .

About Outdoor Channel : Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1994. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Attachment

Tommy Gomes, "The Fismonger"

CONTACT: ...