Intelagen & Alpha Liquid Terminal Accepted Into The Prestigious NVIDIA Connect Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to Power Ultra-Fast Crypto Trading Terminals and Enhance Intelagen's Enterprise AI Enablement Platform

Saint Petersburg, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelagen , an enterprise Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) consultancy developing innovative solutions that improve outcomes for organizations, today announced its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Connect program. This collaboration will provide Intelagen with advanced technical resources and expertise, significantly boosting its IntellAGENTTM enterprise AI enablement platform and critically enabling the development of next-generation, high-performance client solutions, including leveraging NVIDIA technology for crypto trading terminals designed for unmatched speed and best execution.



NVIDIA Connect unites NVIDIA's cutting-edge software development resources, industry-leading frameworks, software development kits (SDKs), and a vast global ecosystem. The program is designed to fuel the growth of member companies like Intelagen by expanding the capabilities of their software development teams. Key benefits include access to technical training, engineering guidance crucial for product development, and discounts on NVIDIA hardware and software, all aimed at accelerating development cycles and increasing operational efficiency.

"Acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect program is incredibly exciting and marks a key milestone for us," commented Tom Richer, CEO of Intelagen. "The program provides essential access to top-tier hardware and cutting-edge resources. This directly enhances the capability of our IntellAGENTTM enterprise AI enablement platform, allowing us to solve the most demanding enterprise use cases effectively. Furthermore, this partnership is pivotal as we will leverage NVIDIA's unparalleled processing power for client projects like the Alpha Liquid Terminal. Our aim is to integrate NVIDIA technology directly into these crypto trading terminals, creating the world's fastest Crypto Terminal-as-a-Node to deliver unmatched performance and speed, essential for achieving best execution in volatile markets."



Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha AI, the creator of the Alpha Liquid Terminal, added,“The integration of NVIDIA's technology through Intelagen's Google Agentic AI expertise promises to revolutionize trading execution speeds for our Alpha Liquid Terminal users. We are thrilled about the potential this collaboration unlocks for delivering superior performance and a distinct competitive advantage to our clients."



About Intelagen

Intelagen is a digital solutions consultancy and an award-winning Google Cloud Partner dedicated to empowering organizations through rapid innovation. The company's enterprise AI enablement platform, IntellAGENTTM, provides a foundation for building and deploying cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure, alongside strategic partnerships with industry AI leaders including Google Cloud, NVIDIA, and Unframe, Intelagen helps clients achieve transformative business outcomes and establish a significant competitive advantage. Intelagen is a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings. Learn more at .

About Alpha Liquid Terminal

The Alpha Liquid Terminal (“ALT”) and its ALTX Token (“ALTX”) are positioned to play a crucial role in the future of tokenized finance by bridging institutions, traders, token issuers, and regulators. ALT aggregates data, analytics, and trading tools into a unified modular platform, leveraging AI and Web3 infrastructure to provide a seamless experience for digital asset management. This ecosystem, facilitated by the ALTX token, serves as a central hub where users can access tools for research, trading, and regulatory compliance while maintaining top-tier cybersecurity standards. Join the waitlist at altx.finance .

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore info (at)