Sonar Announces Broadband Integration Day - A One-Day Virtual Event Showcasing The Future Of Connected Broadband


2025-05-01 08:08:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRISCO, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software is proud to announce Broadband Integration Day , a one-day virtual event taking place on May 8, 2025 , designed to spotlight the technology ecosystem shaping the future of broadband service delivery. The event will feature exclusive sessions from Sonar's premier integration partners and industry associations, demonstrating how collaboration, automation, and customer-first tools are transforming broadband operations.

Broadband Integration Day will bring together broadband providers, ISPs, WISPs , and industry leaders to explore scalable solutions in network optimization, subscriber experience, eCommerce, tax automation, and more.

Featured partners and associations presenting include:

  • Adtran – Subscriber Experiences & Service Delivery Platforms
  • Actifai – Monetizing ISP Networks
  • Avalara – Simplify Tax Compliance with Avalara for Communications
  • Calix – Calix and Sonar, How Our Partnership Benefits You
  • GOCare – Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences
  • Preseem – Beyond QoE, From Reactive to Proactive ISP Operations
  • FBA (Fiber Broadband Association) – From Funding to Deployment
  • WISPA (Wireless Internet Service Providers Association) – Where Policy Meets Innovation

"Broadband Integration Day is all about connection - not just between platforms, but between people and ideas," said Rick Seemann, VP of Product Management of Sonar Software. "This event is a reflection of our belief that open ecosystems and strategic partnerships are the key to delivering smarter, more agile broadband services."

The event will feature live partner-led sessions, each followed by interactive Q&A and real-time hosting throughout the day. Attendees will gain practical insight into real-world use cases, integration strategies, and scalable solutions that can be applied immediately.

Event Details:


Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Location: Virtual (free to attend)

Register now:

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, contact:
Steph Reck – [email protected]

SOURCE Sonar Software

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

