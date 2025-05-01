Sonar Announces Broadband Integration Day - A One-Day Virtual Event Showcasing The Future Of Connected Broadband

FRISCO, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Software is proud to announce Broadband Integration Day , a one-day virtual event taking place on May 8, 2025 , designed to spotlight the technology ecosystem shaping the future of broadband service delivery. The event will feature exclusive sessions from Sonar's premier integration partners and industry associations, demonstrating how collaboration, automation, and customer-first tools are transforming broadband operations.

Broadband Integration Day will bring together broadband providers, ISPs, WISPs , and industry leaders to explore scalable solutions in network optimization, subscriber experience, eCommerce, tax automation, and more.

Featured partners and associations presenting include:



Adtran – Subscriber Experiences & Service Delivery Platforms

Actifai – Monetizing ISP Networks

Avalara – Simplify Tax Compliance with Avalara for Communications

Calix – Calix and Sonar, How Our Partnership Benefits You

GOCare – Delivering Exceptional Customer Experiences

Preseem – Beyond QoE, From Reactive to Proactive ISP Operations

FBA (Fiber Broadband Association) – From Funding to Deployment WISPA (Wireless Internet Service Providers Association) – Where Policy Meets Innovation

"Broadband Integration Day is all about connection - not just between platforms, but between people and ideas," said Rick Seemann, VP of Product Management of Sonar Software. "This event is a reflection of our belief that open ecosystems and strategic partnerships are the key to delivering smarter, more agile broadband services."

The event will feature live partner-led sessions, each followed by interactive Q&A and real-time hosting throughout the day. Attendees will gain practical insight into real-world use cases, integration strategies, and scalable solutions that can be applied immediately.