Bandwidth IG Is Now BIG Fiber

The Company's Rebrand to BIG Fiber Comes Amid Significant, Sustained Growth, and Reinforces Its Role in Powering the Future of AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reflects the company's evolving mission to support the growing demands for digital infrastructure including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, Bandwidth IG is making a big change. Today, the company announces it has rebranded to BIG Fiber . The change follows consistent growth in the company's markets, where it has quickly become the leading provider of dark fiber, the backbone of AI application deployment and cloud connectivity. The updated branding better reflects BIG Fiber's dedication to building privately owned, newly constructed dark fiber networks designed to meet the needs of modern digital businesses with scalable, reliable network infrastructure.

"While our brand name has changed, our commitment to enabling a better future for our customers remains a core pillar of our business. We're ultra-focused on delivering high-capacity dark fiber for data center operators and enterprises that require AI-ready infrastructure that will carry them into the future," said Bruce Garrison, CEO of BIG Fiber. "Over the past few years, we've quickly become one of the most trusted companies building modern dark fiber networks. We're excited to expand on that strong foundation as we invest in the future of AI and deliver mission critical network infrastructure to more customers."

Since its launch in 2019 with networks in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Atlanta, BIG Fiber has steadily grown its presence. In 2022, the company entered the Greater Portland market. BIG Fiber has also grown existing markets by significantly expanding in the San Francisco Bay Area and launching a project in Greater Atlanta earlier this year that will more than double its network.

Whether entering a new market or expanding current infrastructure, BIG Fiber is committed to innovating and building access to fiber where others aren't located, or where legacy networks no longer meet modern demands. The Bay Crossing in the San Francisco Bay Area is a prime example of innovating beyond traditional networks. The unique subsea route that launched in 2024 was the first fiber cable under the Bay to be installed for communications services in decades.

With more than 100 on-net data centers and 600 route miles in service, the company is currently serving data centers, enterprises and cloud providers with AI-ready infrastructure across its three core markets. Additional expansion is underway, with construction on 300 route miles in progress across existing markets and at least one new market set to launch in the Midwest this year.

To learn more about BIG Fiber and how they are revolutionizing fiber infrastructure, visit the new .

About BIG Fiber

BIG Fiber is a metro dark fiber provider that offers high capacity, strategically placed, dark fiber networks to mission critical data centers, Hyperscalers and enterprises throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Portland and Greater Atlanta areas. BIG Fiber's 100% underground network meets critical data needs for enterprises and data centers that require new, quality infrastructure options. BIG Fiber's San Francisco Bay Area network offers more than 320 route miles and 65 data centers. The Greater Portland network has more than 20 route miles and 15 data centers, and the Greater Atlanta network has more than 330 route miles and 30 data centers. BIG Fiber was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE BIG Fiber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED