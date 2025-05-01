Purehealth Reports USD 137.6 Million Net Profit And USD 308.5 Million EBITDA For First Quarter 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"PureHealth's strong Q1-2025 results underscore the strength of our integrated healthcare model and the resilience of our long-term strategy. We are redefining healthcare delivery by combining operational excellence with cutting-edge innovation to raise the standard of care across the region and beyond. As we continue to expand our global presence and invest in future-ready medical capabilities, our focus remains clear-delivering superior patient care, creating sustainable value for our shareholders, and making a meaningful, long-term impact on the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, commented , "PureHealth's first quarter results reflect the solid growth witnessed across all core segments. The Group's results for the period came on the back of strong patient volume increases across our hospital network, both locally and internationally, and continued momentum in our insurance division with high renewal rates and expansion into new markets. Our strong operational execution, transformations of the assets, and the synergies between the entities are delivering tangible results, and strengthening the foundation for future growth. As we look ahead, PureHealth is well-positioned to continue expanding our reach, deepening our platform capabilities, and advancing specialised care to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector both in the UAE and internationally."

Financial & Operational Highlights

The Group's positive performance was driven by growth across all segments in Q1-2025. The Hospital segment remained the largest contributor to the Group's top-line at 59%, with revenue growing 3% year-on-year to USD 1.4 billion in Q1-2025. The segment's performance was supported by sustained momentum in patient volumes and strategic investments in expanding both service breadth and geographic reach across PureHealth's UAE and UK assets. On this front, PureHealth recorded over 2.5 million patient interactions during the quarter across its UAE and UK assets, up 9% year-on-year. Additionally, inpatient visits rose by 4% year-on-year to approximately 53,000, while outpatient volumes grew by 9% year-on-year to reach 2.2 million and hospital bed capacity increased 2% year-on-year to 5,500 beds in Q1-2025. The Insurance segment generated USD 507.4 million in revenue, up 19% year-on-year in Q1-2025. This growth was supported by a 15% year-on-year increase in Gross Written Premiums, reflecting strong renewal rates and expansion into underpenetrated markets. New product launches, as well as a global partnership with AXA for international private medical insurance, helped diversify the portfolio and enhance customer value. Overall, active membership grew to 3.2 million, while over 13.9 million claims were processed in Q1-2025.

The Procurement segment generated revenues of USD 320.6 million in the first quarter, representing a 11% year-on-year increase compared to the previous year. Growth was largely driven by strengthened partnerships with suppliers, an expanding client base across the UAE and GCC, and an increased share of high-tech medical equipment and specialty pharmaceuticals in the Group's procurement mix.

Revenue from Diagnostic Services increased 14% year-on-year to USD 71.0 million, driven by a 16% year-on-year increase in testing volumes in Q1-2025. Moreover, further supporting the segment's performance was the integration of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) into the PureLab network, which contributed over 700,000 additional test volumes. In addition, SEHA clinics continued to scale their laboratory operations, further driving utilisation and strengthening the segment's performance.

The Technology Services segment reported revenue growth of 132% year-on-year to USD 41.4 million in Q1-2025. This was led by PureCS, PureHealth's dedicated technology company, which made substantial progress in deploying clinical and operational technology across solutions during the period.

Strategic Developments



Following its Annual General Assembly, PureHealth announced a dividend of USD 93.4 million for FY 2024, its first distribution post-listing on the ADX which represented a 20% payout ratio.

In the UAE, PureHealth continued to strengthen its leadership in healthcare delivery. SEHA advanced its transplant programmes, expanded mental health services, opened new outpatient clinics, and onboarded over 150 specialist physicians to support specialised care. Additionally, SSMC reinforced its cardiac and specialty care footprint through the launch of advanced diagnostic centres, cutting-edge procedures, and new specialty clinics focused on women's and adolescent mental health.

Internationally, Circle Health Group in the UK further established itself as an innovation leader by securing the largest European order of surgical robots, expanding outpatient services with new centres in Cheshire, Inverness, and Glasgow, enhancing physiotherapy capabilities, and advancing oncology care through in-house monoclonal antibody preparation.

Daman launched "Amanak," a new insurance product tailored for employees of small and medium businesses in the Northern Emirates. It also entered into a global partnership with AXA to offer International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) products, expanding its international reach. In parallel, Daman provided facultative reinsurance offerings, supported by its strong financial position and solid solvency metrics. The company also accelerated initiatives to enhance customer experience, deepen collaboration with government entities, and deploy digital solutions to drive greater operational efficiency.

Our Diagnostics vertical, PureLab, launched the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Surveillance Lab in February 2025, specialising in molecular and genomics testing to strengthen public health capabilities. Additionally, PureLab signed an MoU with ExpressMed Diagnostics & Research Bahrain to expand its reach and cater to referral volumes from outside the UAE. The Group's procurement arm, Rafed, managed the Nationwide Immunisation Programme on behalf of the UAE Government.

Outlook

Looking ahead, PureHealth remains firmly committed to building a resilient, technology-driven global healthcare platform. By embedding digital intelligence across its integrated ecosystem, PureHealth is redefining healthcare delivery and driving sustainable value. Moreover, the Group is advancing organic growth through service expansion, clinical innovation, and capacity building, while scaling internationally through targeted acquisitions. On this front, PureHealth will accelerate its global expansion strategy through the integration of new assets, including the addition of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Europe to the Group's portfolio. Moreover, with a fortified balance sheet following the early repayment of USD 502.3 million in debt during Q1-2025, PureHealth is well-positioned to reinvest in high-growth opportunities and deliver sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Photo -

SOURCE Pure Health Holding PJSC