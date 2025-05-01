Brian Work, Former UPS VP Of IT, Appointed President Of Cloneops.Ai To Lead Next Phase Of Expansion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloneOps , the AI-powered business communication platform redefining how modern companies manage phone, text, and email operations, today announced the appointment of Brian Work as President - a bold move reinforcing the company's explosive growth trajectory and industry leadership ambitions.

With decades of experience spearheading digital transformation across logistics, technology, and supply chain giants, Work steps into the role at a critical time as CloneOps rapidly scales its AI solutions across multiple industries. He will work alongside founder and CEO David Bell , a recognized entrepreneur and disruptor who has reshaped the operational landscape with a vision for smarter, faster communications.

Previously CTO of Transportation Insight Holding Company and a 20-year veteran of UPS-where he held senior leadership roles including CTO of Coyote Logistics and Vice President of Information Technology for UPS Freight-Work brings unmatched expertise in technology innovation, operational execution, and change management.

"Working on ground-breaking technology alongside a pioneering founder with a team of the smartest minds in the industry is the definition of a dream job, and that's exactly what this is for me," said Brian Work , President of CloneOps. "I am grateful for the opportunity to be on the front lines of the technical revolution we are all experiencing, bringing incredible capabilities to market that help workers maximize productivity and businesses thrive and grow."

David Bell , founder and CEO of CloneOps, emphasized the significance of Work's appointment:

"CloneOps is about more than technology - it's about transforming the way businesses operate. Brian's leadership, his deep industry roots, and his passion for change management will help us scale faster, innovate deeper, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

The addition of Brian Work signals CloneOps's commitment to building a powerhouse team capable of leading the next wave of operational innovation - where AI doesn't just support business communications, it reinvents them.

About CloneOps

CloneOps is an AI-driven business communications platform revolutionizing how companies manage phone, text, and email workflows. Designed for scale, speed, and precision, CloneOps helps businesses automate operations, deliver exceptional service, and unlock 24/7 efficiency through seamless CRM integration and real-time visibility.

Media Contact:

David Bell

CloneOps, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE CloneOps

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED