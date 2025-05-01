Jae Lee Joins AAXIS As Chief Revenue Officer To Power Next Phase Of Hypergrowth

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAXIS, a premier digital commerce and transformation consultancy, is thrilled to announce the appointment of an industry-proven revenue strategist Jae Lee as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) . A 20+ year veteran of enterprise sales and go-to-market leadership, Jae brings an unmatched track record of igniting growth across SaaS, AI/ML, and customer experience technologies.

In his role as CRO, Jae will be responsible for all revenue-driving functions at AAXIS including global sales, business development, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution. His arrival signals a bold leap forward in AAXIS's mission to deliver game-changing digital and AI solutions to accelerate client time-to-value, at enterprise scale.

Jae has held transformative leadership roles at some of the most respected names in tech, including SAP, Bloomreach, and Oracle . From launching new business units and growing them from zero to millions in revenue, to forging key alliances with enterprise companies such as: Salesforce, Syndigo, Commercetools, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud , Jae has consistently turned vision into results. At Oracle, he pioneered commerce in Latin America which became the fastest growing region in the world, At SAP, he drove record-breaking growth for a single quarter for Commerce Cloud; at Bloomreach, he was a key architect of their rise to over $100M ARR.

"Jae is a rare talent, combining strategic vision with exceptional operational expertise, and someone our leadership team has known and respected for two decades," said Asad Durrani, Founder & CEO of AAXIS . "His leadership will be a transformative force, accelerating our innovation, driving sustainable growth, and delivering measurable impact for our clients. We couldn't be more excited about the future with Jae on board."

"Joining AAXIS right now feels electric," said Jae Lee . "This is a company with incredible momentum, a bold vision, and a culture built around client success. I'm energized to hit the ground running and unlock the next level of growth."

Jae holds dual degrees in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Duke University and is based in Los Angeles .

About AAXIS

For over two decades, AAXIS has been a trusted digital commerce partner, helping top manufacturers, distributors, retailers, telcos and petrochemical companies meet the growing digital commerce and transformation needs of their customers. We work with our clients to execute the right strategy and implement the best fit of technologies leveraging data and AI to increase customer retention, elevate the customer experience, increase customer conversion, acquire new customers, and expand into new markets.

SOURCE AAXIS

