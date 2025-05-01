Sotera Health Reports First-Quarter 2025 Results
| Sotera Health Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Service
|$
|223,940
|$
|226,481
|Product
|30,583
|21,695
|Total net revenues
|254,523
|248,176
|Cost of revenues:
|Service
|107,629
|110,852
|Product
|11,462
|10,209
|Total cost of revenues
|119,091
|121,061
|Gross profit
|135,432
|127,115
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|63,061
|58,209
|Amortization of intangible assets
|15,327
|15,732
|Illinois EO litigation settlement
|30,943
|-
|Interest expense, net
|40,876
|41,771
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|289
|(572
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(241
|)
|961
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(14,823
|)
|11,014
|(Benefit) Provision for income taxes
|(1,563
|)
|4,691
|Net (loss) income
|(13,260
|)
|6,323
|(Loss) Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|(0.05
|)
|0.02
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|283,558
|281,913
|Diluted
|283,558
|284,062
| Sotera Health Company
Segment Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Segment revenues:
|Sterigenics
|$
|169,684
|$
|166,497
|Nordion
|32,557
|24,007
|Nelson Labs
|52,282
|57,672
|Total net revenues
|$
|254,523
|$
|248,176
|Segment income:
|Sterigenics
|$
|88,004
|$
|85,818
|Nordion
|17,422
|10,785
|Nelson Labs
|16,413
|15,341
|Total segment income
|121,839
|111,944
|Less adjustments:
|Interest expense, net
|40,876
|41,771
|Depreciation and amortization(a)
|40,734
|40,430
|Share-based compensation(b)
|7,269
|8,657
|Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(c)
|1,891
|1,230
|Business optimization expenses(d)
|2,047
|54
|Refinancing and secondary offering costs(e)
|-
|1,807
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(f)
|12,328
|6,339
|Illinois EO litigation settlement(g)
|30,943
|-
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations(h)
|574
|642
|Consolidated (loss) income before income taxes
|$
|(14,823
|)
|$
|11,014
|(a)
|Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities.
|(b)
|Represents share-based compensation expense to employees and Non-Employee Directors.
|(c)
|Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
|(d)
|Represents certain costs related to divestitures, acquisitions and the integration of recent acquisitions, as well as professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects.
|(e)
|The three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $1.1 million of expenses incurred in connection with the secondary offering of our common stock that closed on March 4, 2024 and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs in connection with Amendment No. 3 to the Revolving Credit Facility.
|(f)
|Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities.
|(g)
|Represents the cost to settle 97 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics U.S., LLC in Illinois pursuant to the Term Sheet entered into on April 3, 2025.
|(h)
|Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.
| Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|As of March 31,
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|306,081
|$
|278,865
|Accounts receivable, net
|128,066
|140,327
|Inventories, net
|61,045
|49,158
|Other current assets
|59,798
|57,687
|Total current assets
|554,990
|526,037
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|1,046,449
|1,036,892
|Operating lease assets
|27,072
|27,551
|Other intangible assets, net
|300,300
|317,653
|Goodwill
|1,084,382
|1,081,073
|Other assets
|84,335
|82,442
|Total assets
|$
|3,097,528
|$
|3,071,648
|Liabilities and equity
|Total current liabilities
|$
|225,991
|$
|191,002
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|2,205,355
|2,208,100
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|198,402
|198,135
|Deferred income taxes
|53,689
|69,500
|Total liabilities
|2,683,437
|2,666,737
|Total equity
|414,091
|404,911
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,097,528
|$
|3,071,648
| Sotera Health Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,260
|)
|$
|6,323
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Non-cash items
|39,310
|44,603
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|29,471
|(41,227
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|55,521
|9,699
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(19,918
|)
|(34,890
|)
|Other investing activities
|37
|37
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,881
|)
|(34,853
|)
|Financing activities:
|Payment on long-term borrowings
|(3,773
|)
|(1,250
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(10
|)
|(1,291
|)
|Buyout of leased facilities
|-
|(6,736
|)
|Shares withheld for employee taxes on equity awards
|(3,600
|)
|(2,153
|)
|Other financing activities
|(704
|)
|(511
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,087
|)
|(11,941
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(337
|)
|(1,739
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
|27,216
|(38,834
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period
|278,865
|301,654
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period
|$
|306,081
|$
|262,820
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|47,416
|$
|69,735
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received
|12,215
|9,837
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable
|13,042
|15,454
| Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,260
|)
|$
|6,323
|Amortization of intangible assets
|18,674
|20,124
|Share-based compensation(a)
|7,269
|8,657
|Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(b)
|1,891
|1,230
|Business optimization expenses(c)
|2,047
|54
|Refinancing and secondary offering costs(d)
|-
|1,807
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(e)
|12,328
|6,339
|Illinois EO litigation settlement(f)
|30,943
|-
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations(g)
|574
|642
|Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(h)
|(21,422
|)
|(9,546
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|39,044
|35,630
|Interest expense, net
|40,876
|41,771
|Depreciation(i)
|22,060
|20,306
|Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(j)
|19,859
|14,237
|Adjusted EBITDA (k)
|$
|121,839
|$
|111,944
|Net Revenues
|$
|254,523
|$
|248,176
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|47.9
|%
|45.1
|%
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
|283,558
|281,913
|Diluted(l)
|285,714
|284,062
|(Loss) earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|(0.05
|)
|0.02
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.13
|Diluted
|0.14
|0.13
|(a)
|Represents share-based compensation expense to employees and Non-Employee Directors.
|(b)
|Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
|(c)
|Represents certain costs related to divestitures, acquisitions and the integration of recent acquisitions, as well as professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects.
|(d)
|The three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $1.1 million of expenses incurred in connection with the secondary offering of our common stock that closed on March 4, 2024 and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs in connection with Amendment No. 3 to the Revolving Credit Facility.
|(e)
|Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities.
|(f)
|Represents the cost to settle 97 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics U.S., LLC in Illinois pursuant to the Term Sheet entered into on April 3, 2025.
|(g)
|Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.
|(h)
|Represents the income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. We eliminate the effect of tax rate changes as applied to tax assets and liabilities and unusual items from our presentation of adjusted net income.
|(i)
|Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The three months ended March 31, 2025 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities.
|(j)
|Represents the difference between the income tax provision as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax provision or benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (h).
|(k)
|$24.2 million and $23.8 million of the adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.
|(l)
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding presented in this table reflects the amount that would be reported under U.S. GAAP if the Company were to have net income in the three months ended March 31, 2025.
| Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except Net Leverage)
(unaudited)
|As of March 31,
|As of December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|14,811
|$
|14,803
|Long-term debt
|$
|2,205,355
|$
|2,208,100
|Current portion of finance leases
|3,039
|2,923
|Finance leases less current portion
|94,216
|95,286
|Total Debt
|$
|2,317,421
|$
|2,321,112
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(304,390
|)
|(277,242
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|2,013,031
|$
|2,043,870
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|558,469
|$
|548,574
|Net Leverage
|3.6x
|3.7x
|(a)
|Represents adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Refer to the reconciliation of net (loss) income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDA on the following page.
| Sotera Health Company
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Twelve months ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Net income
|$
|24,815
|$
|44,398
|Amortization of intangible assets
|77,927
|79,377
|Share-based compensation(a)
|35,508
|36,896
|Loss on refinancing of debt(b)
|23,478
|24,168
|Loss on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(c)
|3,109
|2,448
|Business optimization expenses(d)
|9,497
|7,504
|Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(e)
|38,683
|32,694
|Illinois EO litigation settlement(f)
|30,943
|-
|Secondary offering and other shareholder activities(g)
|747
|1,864
|Accretion of asset retirement obligations(h)
|2,570
|2,638
|Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(i)
|(45,363
|)
|(33,487
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|201,914
|198,500
|Interest expense, net
|163,796
|164,691
|Depreciation(j)
|84,174
|82,420
|Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(k)
|108,585
|102,963
|Adjusted EBITDA (l)
|$
|558,469
|$
|548,574
|Net Revenues
|$
|1,106,788
|$
|1,100,441
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|50.5
|%
|49.9
|%
|(a)
|Represents share-based compensation expense to employees and Non-Employee Directors.
|(b)
|Represents the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, as well as certain other costs incurred related to the Refinancing Term Loans and the Secured Notes. The year ended December 31, 2024 also includes $0.7 million of debt refinancing costs related to Amendment No. 3 to the Senior Secured Credit Facilities.
|(c)
|Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion.
|(d)
|Represents certain costs related to divestitures, acquisitions and the integration of recent acquisitions, as well as professional fees and other costs associated with business optimization, cost saving and other process enhancement projects.
|(e)
|Represents litigation and other professional fees associated with our EO sterilization facilities.
|(f)
|Represents the cost to settle 97 pending and threatened EO claims against Sterigenics U.S., LLC in Illinois pursuant to the Term Sheet entered into on April 3, 2025.
|(g)
|Represents expenses incurred in connection with secondary offerings of our common stock that closed on March 4, 2024 and September 6, 2024 and legal, consulting, and other fees associated with shareholder engagement.
|(h)
|Represents non-cash accretion of ARO related to Co-60 gamma and EO processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities and are accreted over the life of the asset.
|(i)
|Represents the income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. We eliminate the effect of tax rate changes as applied to tax assets and liabilities and unusual items from our presentation of adjusted net income.
|(j)
|Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. The twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 excludes accelerated depreciation associated with business optimization activities.
|(k)
|Represents the difference between income tax provision or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax provision or benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (i).
|(l)
|$97.5 million and $97.1 million of the adjustments for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment